Manama, Riyadh Sign Agreements On Boosting Coop.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Dec 4 (KUNA) -- Bahrain and Saudi Arabia have signed in Manama a number of agreements, as part of the fourth meeting of the Bahraini-Saudi Coordination Council led by Bahrain's Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.
The meeting witnessed the signing of Bahrain Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and his Saudi peer Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud a program of cooperation between Mohammad bin Mubarak Al Khaifa Academy and Prince Saud Al-Faisal Institute for diplomatic studies, Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported on Thursday.
Al Zayani praised the ongoing efforts by the Bahraini-Saudi Coordination Council to strengthen and deepen bilateral cooperation and integration, and to elevate it to more comprehensive levels.
Within the framework of the meeting, an agreement between Bahrain and Saudi Arabia on avoiding double taxation was also signed, the agency added.
It explained that the agreement was signed by Bahrain's Minister of Finance and National Economy Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih.
In addition, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was inked between the two sides' ministries of communications.
Bahrain's Communications Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Ahmad Al Khalifa said the memo came as part of integrated vision of the two countries and shows eagerness to boost human potential and develop transport system.
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Bahrain's Supreme Council for Environment, and the Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Commission of Saudi Arabia for cooperation in nuclear safety and radiation protection.
The MoU was signed by Dr. MohammAd bin Mubarak Bin Dainah, Bahrain's Minister of Oil and Environment and Special Envoy for Climate Affairs, and Saudi Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, Minister of Energy of Saudi Arabia and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Commission.
A MoU was signed between Bahrain's Ministry of Sustainable Development and the Ministry of Economy and Planning in Saudi Arabia to enhance cooperation in sustainable development.
The MoU was signed by Noor bint Ali Alkhulaif, Minister of Sustainable Development and Chief Executive of the Bahrain Economic Development Board, and by Faisal bin Fadhil Alibrahim, Minister of Economy and Planning of Saudi Arabia.
The agreement aims to enhance collaboration in sustainable development through the exchange of expertise and capacity building, raising public awareness on sustainable development issues, developing policies, and implementing joint programmes to support future visions and advance sustainable economic growth in both countries, according to the agency.
Additionally, another memo was signed to enhance cooperation in procedures, mechanisms, and strategies related to the non-profit sector.
The MoU was Bahrain's Minister of Social Development Osama bin Saleh Al Alawi and Saudi Minister of Media Salman bin Yousif Al Amour Al Dossary.
A MoU between the University of Bahrain (UoB) and King Saud University was signed by Bahrain's Minister of Education and Chairman of UoB Board of Trustees Dr. Mohammad bin Mubarak Juma and Minister of Media of Saudi Arabia by Salman bin Yousef Al Dosari.
The memo aims to enhance academic and scientific cooperation between the two institutions, develop partnership areas that support higher education and research priorities in both countries, and provide a framework for joint coordination, exploring opportunities for collaboration, and exchanging expertise in relevant academic and scientific domains, it noted. (end)
