Assistant FM: Kuwait Committed To Arab Charter Principles' Human Rights
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 4 (KUNA) -- Kuwait has reiterated its commitment to offering periodical reports on applying the principles of Arab charter to the Arab Charter on Human Rights Committee as planned, out of its eagerness to boost and protect human rights in the country.
This came in a joint news conference between Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Human Rights Affairs Sheikha Jawaher Ibrahim Al-Duaij Al-Sabah, who chairs Kuwait's delegation participating in discussing Kuwait's second periodical report before the committee, and the head of the committee Mohammad Al-Shehhi during the 28th session.
Sheikha Jawaher referred that the committee visited Kuwait ahead of the discussion to get informed about efforts exerted by the concerned bodies related to the application of the charter's provisions and articles.
Kuwait is witnessing a tangible and noticeable progress in human rights, she said, noting that about 982 laws and articles have been reviewed in Kuwait to boost the measures of maintaining human rights.
The recent reviewed laws were the anti-drug law to protect society and individuals from this dangerous scourge and the cancellation of Article 153 of the penal code, she stated.
The Arab region is characterized by some special values and traditions that are consistent with Islamic sharia, Sheikha Jawaher pointed out.
She stressed Kuwait's belief in the Arab League's mechanisms, mainly the ones related to human rights.
Sheikha Jawaher pointed to the amendment of the law, which raises the minimum marriage age to 18 for both males and females.
Meanwhile, Al-Shehhi affirmed Kuwait's eagerness to abide by presenting its second periodical report on applying the Arab charter on human rights.
He referred that the discussions included constructive and interactive dialogue between the committee's members and Kuwait's high-level delegation.
Offering Kuwait's report as planned shows the country's real political will to abide by Arab mechanisms concerned with human rights, he pointed out.
The committee followed, with great concern, human rights developments made by Kuwait over the past years, he stated.
Sheikha Jawaher led Kuwait's delegation containing some government bodies during the 28th session at the Arab League's H.Q to discuss the second Kuwaiti periodical report. (end)
