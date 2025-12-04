KMX Investor Alert: Hagens Berman Notifies Investors Of Suit Over Carmax's Alleged“Temporary Demand Pull-Forward” And Loan Portfolio Risk
|Disclosure Event
|Impact on KMX Stock Price
|Alleged Securities Violation Revealed
|Q2 2026 Earnings (Sept. 25, 2025)
|Stock fell 20%; comparable unit sales down 6.3%.
|Misrepresenting the nature of demand; failing to disclose the unsustainable“pull forward” effect of tariffs.
|CEO Departure & Outlook (Nov. 6, 2025)
|Stock fell 24%; weak Q3 guidance (8%-12% decline).
|Undisclosed underlying business weakness and lack of sustainable growth prospects.
|CAF Loan Portfolio
|$142 Million increase in loan loss provision.
|Misrepresenting the quality and risk inherent in the CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) loan portfolio.
The lawsuit specifically covers investors who purchased CarMax securities between June 20, 2025, and November 5, 2025. The two alleged disclosures led to dual stock crashes, demonstrating the magnitude of the alleged misrepresentations.
Next Steps: Contact Partner Reed Kathrein Today
Hagens Berman has a proven track record, securing over $325 billion in settlements for investors and consumers.
Mr. Kathrein is actively advising investors who purchased KMX shares during the Class Period and suffered significant losses due to the undisclosed risks regarding the“pull forward” demand and the CAF loan portfolio.
The Lead Plaintiff Deadline is January 2, 2026.
The Lead Plaintiff Deadline is January 2, 2026.
Contact: Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895
If you'd like more information and answers to frequently asked questions about the CarMax case and our investigation, read more
Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding CarMax should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.
About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman's team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.
Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895
Legal Disclaimer:
