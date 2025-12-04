ATYR Lawsuit: Hagens Berman Urges Atyr Pharma Investors To Act By Dec. 8 Deadline In Suit Over Trial Failure
|Key Trial Metric
|Allegation & Disclosure
|Legal Focus for Investors
|Primary Endpoint
|Failed to meet the primary endpoint: change from baseline in mean daily oral corticosteroid (OCS) dose.
|Whether the company misrepresented the drug's true ability to help patients reduce steroid dependency.
|Efficacy Concealment
|Allegedly concealed adverse facts about the drug's capability to allow a patient to completely taper off steroids, a core measure of success.
|Whether optimistic pronouncements about the drug were misleading given the alleged deficiencies in performance or trial design.
|Market Impact
|Stock fell from $6.03 to $1.02 (83.2% loss) on September 15, 2025.
|Whether investors are entitled to damages resulting from the defendants' alleged wrongful acts and omissions.
Next Steps: Contact Hagens Berman Today
Hagens Berman has a proven track record of securing more than $2.9 billion in settlements for investors in this area of law.
The firm is advising investors who purchased ATYR shares during the Class Period (November 7, 2024, through September 12, 2025) and suffered substantial losses due to the undisclosed trial flaws. The Lead Plaintiff Deadline is December 8, 2025.
Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding aTyr should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email ....
