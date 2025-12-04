Univest Securities, LLC Congratulates Its Client General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (NYSE American: CITR) On Its Uplisting To The NYSE American

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univest Securities, LLC (“Univest”), a member of FINRA and SIPC, and a full-service investment bank and securities broker-dealer firm based in New York, is pleased to congratulate its client, General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (NYSE American: CITR) (the“Company”) on its uplisting to the NYSE American. Univest believes the Company's uplisting represents a significant corporate milestone that enhances the Company's visibility and access to institutional capital as it continues scaling its environmentally safe CitroTech fire-prevention technologies.

Fire Prevention Market

The global fire prevention and suppression industry is a large and expanding market with increasing demand for safer, environmentally sustainable, and high-performance technologies.

Growth is driven by:



Rising industrial and commercial infrastructure complexity.

Stricter global regulations banning or limiting PFAS-based firefighting chemicals.

Greater wildfire frequency and severity. Increased safety standards in energy storage, transport, and defense sectors.

The CitroTech family of products, is strategically positioned to benefit from this market expansion by providing non-toxic, environmentally safe, rapidly deployable fire-inhibition solutions.

CitroTech ® Key Safety & Performance Statistics

The CitroTech technology-is supported by extensive research, patents, and third-party environmental certifications.

EPA Safer Choice Certification

CitroTech is recognized under the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Safer Choice program, ensuring it meets stringent criteria for human and environmental safety. It is the only fire inhibitor that has received the EPA Safer Choice designation and is recognized as UL GreenGuard Gold.

Core Product Metrics

Lowest Toxins and VOCs



UL GreenGuard Gold certified safe for VOCs and designated as an EPA Safer Choice formula.

80+ Global Patents & Patents Filed or Pending



Proprietary fire-inhibition technology protected internationally.

18+ Environmental Accreditations



Includes regulatory approvals, independent lab validations, and safety certifications.

100% New Construction Lumber Treatable



CitroTech® can be applied to all new construction lumber for residential, commercial, and industrial building projects.

The Company is targeting multiple high-value markets, including:



Commercial & industrial fire protection.

Lumber treatment and building materials.

Energy storage systems (ESS).

Transportation and logistics.

Military and defense applications. Wildfire mitigation and perimeter protection.

Strategic Alignment with Univest Securities, LLC

Univest has developed a strategic partnership with the Company since early 2025, supporting the Company's growth throughout its corporate development. Since March 2025, Univest has served as the sole placement agent for the Company in its capital markets activities. Through private placements, Univest has assisted the Company in raising approximately $20 million, providing critical funding to support the Company's operations and strategic plans. This close collaboration reflects a strong alignment of vision and a mutual commitment to creating value, laying a solid foundation for Univest's continued support of the Company.

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. Investor Call

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. will host a virtual call, with participation instructions as follows; a Replay will also be available following the event.



Date: Wednesday, December 10, 2025

Time: 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET Questions: Submitted in advance to ...



To participate, join approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the call.

Toll Free: 888-506-0062

International: 973-528-0011

Participant Access Code: 391847

Webcast:

To join via Replay, use the below information.

Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay Passcode: 53266

About General Enterprise Ventures, Inc.

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. is the owner of the CitroTech family of innovative, environmentally safe fire prevention solutions for homes, wood products, and wildfire prevention and asset protection. CitroTech is the only long-term fire inhibitor recognized by the EPA Safer Choice program and tested to UL Greenguard Gold standards, providing effective and scientifically validated wildfire mitigation while safeguarding human and environmental health. The Company's growing patent portfolio, recurring-revenue model, and scalable approach support its long-term growth and market expansion. For more information, visit .

About Univest Securities, LLC

Registered with FINRA since 1994, Univest Securities, LLC provides a wide variety of financial services to its institutional and retail clients globally, including brokerage and execution services, sales and trading, market making, investment banking and advisory, and wealth management. It strives to provide clients with value-added service and focuses on building long-term relationships with its clients. As a prominent name on Wall Street, Univest has successfully raised over $1.7 billion in capital for issuers across the globe since 2019 and has completed approximately 100 transactions spanning a wide array of investment banking services in various industries, including technology, life sciences, industrial, consumer goods, etc. For more information, please visit: .

