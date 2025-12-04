Ooredoo Named Exclusive Telecom Sponsor For The World Arabian Horse Championship Supreme 2025

Ooredoo, Qatar's leading telecommunications provider, has announced its role as the Exclusive Telecom Sponsor for the prestigious World Arabian Horse Championship Supreme 2025, set to take place on December 5–6 at the Old Doha Port.

The World Arabian Horse Championship Supreme 2025 is a global celebration of heritage, elegance, and excellence, bringing together the finest Arabian horses and top breeders from around the world. The event reflects the enduring beauty, endurance, and cultural significance of the Arabian horse, a breed deeply rooted in the traditions of the region.

As Exclusive Telecom Sponsor, Ooredoo will deliver cutting-edge connectivity and digital solutions, ensuring a seamless experience for participants, organisers, and visitors. The sponsorship underscores Ooredoo's commitment to supporting Qatar's cultural and sporting landscape while enabling world-class technology and innovation.

Sabah Rabiah al-Kuwari, senior director of Marketing Communications at Ooredoo Qatar, said:“We are honoured to support this exceptional championship that celebrates Qatar's rich heritage and global distinction. Through this partnership, Ooredoo reaffirms its commitment to connecting communities and enhancing national events with advanced technology and intelligent connectivity.”

The event is free for the public to attend, with VIP hospitality options available for guests seeking an elevated viewing experience.