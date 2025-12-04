403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatar Charity Distributes Aid To Refugees And Idps In Mali
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Charity has distributed food assistance and hygiene kits to refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Mali, in coordination with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), and in collaboration with the National Commission for Refugees initiative included the distribution of 450 food baskets and hygiene supplies, benefiting 320 refugee families and 130 IDP families in the Baganda camp on the outskirts of Bamako. The effort aims to alleviate hardship and improve living conditions for vulnerable communities distribution was carried out in the presence of Hamad bin Muazzi al-Shammari, acting Chargé d'Affaires at the Embassy of Qatar in Mali; Pierre Camara, UNHCR's Representative in Mali; and Said Zoulgami, Country Director of Qatar Charity's Mali branch. Al-Shammari emphasised that the initiative reflects Qatar's commitment to supporting humanitarian efforts and easing the suffering of those most in need, noting that Qatar will continue to provide assistance to promote stability in the region expressed appreciation for the fruitful co-operation between UNHCR and its partners, praising Qatar's positive role in supporting refugees and displaced persons. Zoulgami affirmed that Qatar Charity will continue implementing impactful projects in Mali to improve living conditions for beneficiaries. It is worth noting that Qatar Charity signed a strategic co-operation protocol with UNHCR last month in Bamako, Mali, to bolster humanitarian response and provide vital support to refugees, IDPs, and host communities across the country. The milestone agreement builds on a longstanding partnership between the two organisations, spanning key sectors like protection, education, water and sanitation, livelihoods, housing, and social cohesion. Qatar Charity IDPs UNHCR
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment