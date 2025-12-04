Lambdatest Elevates Mudit Singh To Co-Founder As The Company Accelerates Its Next Phase Of Growth

(BUSINESS WIRE )--LambdaTest, a leading GenAI-native quality engineering platform, today announced the promotion of Mudit Singh to Co-Founder. This move recognizes his contributions in shaping the company's growth, strengthening its global brand, and driving product adoption across key markets.

Mudit joined LambdaTest in 2017 and has been instrumental in building the company's marketing engine, product-led growth initiatives, and community programs. Under his leadership as Head of Marketing and Growth, LambdaTest expanded its enterprise footprint, launched high-impact campaigns, and became a trusted partner for thousands of development and QA teams worldwide.

"Mudit has been part of LambdaTest's story since the early days. His elevation to Co-Founder recognizes the impact, ownership, and leadership he has demonstrated throughout our journey," said Asad Khan, CEO & Co-Founder, LambdaTest. "He has been critical to our growth, from building teams and culture to driving our brand and market expansion. As we accelerate into AI-augmented testing, Mudit's vision and drive will be central to LambdaTest's next chapter."

As Co-Founder, Mudit will shape LambdaTest's long-term vision of building the world's most reliable and intelligent test execution platform. He will drive strategic growth across brand, partnerships, and global expansion while deepening the company's focus on AI-led innovation. His new responsibilities include strengthening LambdaTest's leadership as the industry shifts toward autonomous testing and intelligent orchestration.

LambdaTest continues to advance its platform with AI-augmented test execution, intelligent debugging, and deeper enterprise integrations. As organizations modernize their quality engineering practices, LambdaTest is investing in scaling its enterprise capabilities, expanding global reach, and building infrastructure for the next generation of digital experience assurance.

About LambdaTest

LambdaTest is a GenAI-powered Quality Engineering Platform that empowers teams to test intelligently, smarter, and ship faster. Built for scale, it offers a full-stack testing cloud with 10K+ real devices and 3,000+ browsers.

With AI-native test management, MCP servers, and agent-based automation, LambdaTest supports Selenium, Appium, Playwright, and all major frameworks. AI Agents like HyperExecute and KaneAI bring the power of AI and cloud into your software testing workflow, enabling seamless automation testing with 120+ integrations.

LambdaTest Agents accelerate your testing throughout the entire SDLC, from test planning and authoring to automation, infrastructure, execution, RCA, and reporting.

