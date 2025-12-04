Visa Launches Global Art Collection To Elevate Creators And Celebrate The FIFA World Cup 26TM

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Visa today unveiled the first five pieces in its first-ever global art collection celebrating the cultural energy of the FIFA World Cup 26TM. Featuring more than twenty artists from six continents, the collection reflects Visa's belief that creativity drives commerce-and that today's creators are the entrepreneurs shaping communities and culture around the world.

Visa debuted the first five pieces in the collection at an exclusive Miami showcase,“The Art of the Draw”, hosted by multidisciplinary creator KidSuper. The showcase featured the works of artists Darien Birks, Nathan Walker, Cesar Canseco, Ivan Roque, and Rafael Mayani that celebrate the culture and traditions of each host country and host city Miami. The full collection will be unveiled globally ahead of next summer's tournament.

Commerce Meets Culture

Visa will collaborate with JOOPITER, the digital-first content and commerce platform founded by Pharrell Williams, to uplift the artists behind the global art collection. Together, Visa and JOOPITER share a commitment to uplifting creators and giving them a platform that turns their artistic expression into unique opportunity. The collaboration will bring these artists' work to new audiences, connecting their work with fans around the world throughout the FIFA World Cup 26TM.

“We are giving artists the opportunity to express themselves on a global stage through the FIFA Men's World Cup 26TM," said Frank Cooper III, CMO of Visa.“Artists help make the invisible seen, provoke new ways of thinking, and unify us through the artifacts they create. And our work with JOOPITER allows us to tell the stories behind the artifacts and to remind us that creativity is the lifeblood of culture and commerce, even in the world of football."

Empowering Creative Entrepreneurs

Creators are small business owners that often navigate crowded digital marketplaces. Visa's global art collection amplifies their voices and provides pathways to growth-whether they're working from a studio apartment or running a boutique. Each piece reflects the artists' personal interpretations of football traditions, transforming lived experiences into bold visual narratives that will reach millions during the world's largest sporting event.

A Global Stage for Creativity

With 48 nations competing across 16 host cities, the FIFA World Cup 26TM will be the biggest tournament in history. Visa's art initiative brings fans closer to the game by merging culture, commerce, and creativity-connecting stories, communities, and dreams on the world stage.

For more information and to view available works, visit visa.

