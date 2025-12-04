EUR/USD Forex Signal 04/12: Extremely Bullish (Chart)



Buy the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1750.

Add a stop-loss at 1.1550. Timeline: 1-2 days.



Sell the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1550, Add a stop-loss at 1.1750.

MENAFN - Daily Forex) Bullish viewBearish view

The EUR/USD pair rebounded to its highest point since October 20 after ADP published a weak jobs report, raising odds that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in the coming meeting. It rose to 1.1665, up by 1.37% from its lowest point last week of a More Dovish Fed Rise

The EUR/USD pai rose as the probability that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next week rose. Polymarket and Kalshi odds jumped to over 90% after ADP released its weekly jobs report.

This report showed that the private sector shed 32,000 jobs last week after adding 47k jobs in the previous week. Economists were expecting the number to come in at 10,000.

This figure means that the labor market is struggling as companies absorb Donald Trump's tariff costs. For example, American Eagle, a clothing retailer, estimated that tariffs would cost it $70 million this year.

Top Forex Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money

Economists and traders now estimate that the bank will cut rates by 0.25% next week and then accelerate the process in the next meetings.

On the other hand, the European Central Bank (ECB) is likely done with interest rate cuts. Recent macro data showed that inflation remains close to the target rate of 2.0%.

Also, data by S&P Global released this week showed that the manufacturing and services sectors are doing well. As a result, officials have hinted that interest rates were in a good place.

EURUSD Chart by TradingViewEUR/USD Technical Analysis

The daily chart shows that the EUR/USD pair has rebounded in the past few days. It rose from a low of 1.1500 last week to the current 1.1665.

The pair has moved above the upper side of the symmetrical triangle pattern. It has also moved above the 50-day moving average, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has moved above the neutral point at 50 and is pointing upwards.

Therefore, the pair will likely continue rising as bulls target the next key resistance level at 1.1750. More gains may see it retest the year-to-date high of 1.1900. On the other hand, a move below the support at 1.1550 will invalidate the bearish outlook.

Ready to trade our free Forex signals? Here are the top brokers in Europe to choose from.