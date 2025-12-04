EUR/GBP Forecast 04/12: Selling Pressure Builds (Video)
- EUR/GBP continues to face selling pressure as it tests the 0.8750 support area, with the recent strong candlestick hinting at potential downside. A bounce could target 0.88–0.8850, but a break below 0.87 may signal a deeper decline.
However, when you look at this from a longer-term perspective, and I mean multi-year, the 0.89 level is an area that's been important a multitude of times. So even if we do turn around and rally from here, I'm not going to get married to the position. In fact, I probably would take profit somewhere near the 0.8850 level and see if we pull back.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewThat could be an excellent selling opportunity. We have already done that. So, the question is, did we put in a top? If we break down below 0.87, then I suspect we did, and we probably go much lower.Ready to trade our daily forecast and analysis? Here's a list of some of the top forex brokers UK to check out.
