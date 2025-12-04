403
Autodesk Signal 04/12: Will The Correction Extend? (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Short Trade IdeaEnter your short position between $305.48 (yesterday's intra-day low) and $312.62 (yesterday's intra-day high).Market Index Analysis
- Autodesk (ADSK) is a member of the NASDAQ 100 and the S&P 500. Both indices advance inside bearish chart patterns with rising bearish trading volumes. The Bull Bear Power Indicator of the NASDAQ 100 is positive but below its descending trendline.
- The ADSK D1 chart shows price action inside a bearish price channel. It also shows price action below its ascending Fibonacci Retracement Fan. The Bull Bear Power Indicator is bullish with a descending trendline. The average bearish trading volumes are higher than the average bullish trading volumes. ADSK advanced less than the NASDAQ 100 Index, a bearish confirmation.
- ADSK Entry Level: Between $305.48 and $312.62 ADSK Take Profit: Between $270.80 and $279.90 ADSK Stop Loss: Between $320.00 and $329.09 Risk/Reward Ratio: 2.39
