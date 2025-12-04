403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Meta Forecast Today 04/12: Looks For Momentum (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- Meta traded unusually quietly despite broader volatility, with recent weakness tied to an earnings miss and a death cross. A developing rebound now challenges major resistance zones, including the 200-day EMA and the $650 area, while long-term targets remain higher.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment