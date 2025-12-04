November 2025 Marks Seven Straight Months Of Growth With 154 New Industrial Capital Projects
Image caption: November 2025 Marks Seven Straight Months of Growth with 154 New Industrial Capital Projects.
The following are selected highlights on new Industrial Manufacturing industry construction news.
INDUSTRIAL MANUFACTURING – BY PROJECT TYPE
Manufacturing/Production Facilities – 136 New Projects
Distribution and Industrial Warehouse – 78 New Projects
INDUSTRIAL MANUFACTURING – BY PROJECT SCOPE/ACTIVITY
New Construction – 43 New Projects
Expansion – 52 New Projects
Renovations/Equipment Upgrades – 69 New Projects
Plant Closings – 13 New Projects
INDUSTRIAL MANUFACTURING – BY PROJECT LOCATION (TOP 10 STATES)
Texas – 15
Ohio – 10
California – 9
South Carolina – 9
Indiana – 8
Pennsylvania – 8
Virginia – 8
Michigan – 7
New York – 6
North Carolina – 6
Connecticut – 5
LARGEST PLANNED PROJECT
During the month of November, our research team identified 19 new Industrial Manufacturing facility construction projects with an estimated value of $100 million or more.
The largest project is owned by Eli Lilly and Company, who is planning to invest $4.5 billion for the construction of a laboratory and processing complex at 300 N. 200 W. in LEBANON, IN. They are currently seeking approval for the project.
TOP 10 TRACKED INDUSTRIAL MANUFACTURING PROJECTS
WISCONSIN:
AI technology company is planning to invest $569 million for an expansion of their manufacturing facility in MOUNT PLEASANT, WI. They are currently seeking approval for the project.
WEST VIRGINIA:
Automotive mfr. is planning to invest $453 million for the expansion and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in BUFFALO, WV. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for 2027.
OHIO:
Automotive mfr. is planning to invest $250 million for the expansion and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in PARMA, OH. They are currently seeking approval for the project.
NEW MEXICO:
Hypersonic rocket mfr. is planning to invest $235 million for the construction of a manufacturing and testing complex in RIO RANCHO, NM. They are currently seeking approval for the project.
KENTUCKY:
Automotive mfr. is planning to invest $204 million for the expansion and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in GEORGETOWN, KY They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for 2027.
TEXAS:
Communication equipment mfr. is planning to invest $150 million for the construction of a 210,000 sf manufacturing facility in SUGAR LAND, TX. They have recently received approval for the project. Completion is slated for Summer 2026.
PENNSYLVANIA:
Personal and household care product mfr. is planning to invest $142 million for the expansion and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing and warehouse facility in LEWISTOWN, PA. They have recently received approval for the project.
MISSISSIPPI:
Automotive mfr. is planning to invest $125 million for an expansion of their manufacturing facility in BLUE SPRINGS, MS. They are currently seeking approval for the project.
SOUTH CAROLINA:
Floor care appliance mfr. is planning to invest $120 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a manufacturing and office facility at 1000 Innovation Way in ANDERSON, SC. They have recently received approval for the project. They will consolidate their operations upon completion in Summer 2026.
NORTH CAROLINA:
Industrial concrete product mfr. is investing $102 million for the construction of a 154,000 sf manufacturing, warehouse, and office facility in GASTONIA, NC. Construction has recently started.
ABOUT INDUSTRIAL SALESLEADS, INC.
Since 1959, Industrial SalesLeads, based in Jacksonville, FL is a leader in delivering industrial capital project intelligence and prospecting services for sales and marketing teams to ensure a predictable and scalable pipeline. Our Industrial Market Intelligence, IMI identifies timely insights on companies planning significant capital investments such as new construction, expansion, relocation, equipment modernization and plant closings in industrial facilities. The Outsourced Prospecting Services, an extension to your sales team, is designed to drive growth with qualified meetings and appointments for your internal sales team. Visit us at salesleadsinc.
Each month, our team provides hundreds of industrial reports within a variety of industries, including:
-
Industrial Manufacturing
Plastics
Food and Beverage
Metals
Power Generation
Pulp Paper and Wood
Oil and Gas
Mining and Aggregates
Chemical
Research and Development
Distribution and Supply Chain
Pipelines
Pharmaceutical
Industrial Buildings
Waste Water Treatment
Data Centers
Learn more:
News Source: Industrial SalesLeads Inc
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment