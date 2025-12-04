Charlie Kirk And Blatten Dominated Swiss Google Searches In 2025

While last year the European Football Championships and Eurovision Song Contest winning act Nemo were at the top of the most searched terms in Switzerland, this year Charlie Kirk, Blatten and the Israel-Iran war topped the list, according to the breakdown of Google search queries in 2025.

This shows that Switzerland was preoccupied with both local disasters and global conflicts this year, the tech company wrote.

The Swiss personality searched for most often was the newly elected defence minister Martin Pfister, according to a Google announcement on Thursday. Most searches for international personalities were for the German rapper Haftbefehl. This trend was triggered by a documentary that appeared on the streaming service Netflix last autumn.

For the annual review, Google analyses those terms for which search interest has risen sharply compared to the previous year.

