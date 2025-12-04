Swiss Parliament Agrees To Ease War Materiel Exports And Re-Exports
At Parliament's request, the governing Federal Council proposed a reform that would give it a time-limited power to deviate from the authorisation criteria in exceptional cases. Not only did Parliament accept this derogation, it went even further.+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
It will be possible to authorise a priori applications from States whose export regime is similar to that of Switzerland, even if these countries are involved in an armed conflict. The Federal Council will be able to refuse such requests.More Debate Hosted by: Geraldine Wong Sak Hoi How should a neutral country like Switzerland handle arms exports to conflict zones?
Switzerland could soon allow the re-export of locally made arms to countries involved in conflict. What are your thoughts on this?Join the discuss Nov 17, 2025 3 Likes 7 Comments View the discu
The two chambers also approved another relaxation on the issue of re-exporting arms to a third country. They were in agreement on the substance, but had each proposed a different version of the relaxation. The Senate eventually gave in to the House of Representatives' version.
