IMTEX FORMING 2026 To Feature 600 Exhibitors From 22 Countries In Bengaluru

The Indian Machine Tool Manufacturers' Association (IMTMA) will host IMTEX FORMING 2026, Asia's largest exhibition on metal forming and manufacturing technologies, from 21 to 25 January 2026 at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC).

The event will bring together around 600 exhibitors from 22 countries, spanning 46,000 sq. m across four exhibition halls.

IMTEX FORMING 2026 will be held alongside three concurrent exhibitions:

Tooltech 2026

A dedicated showcase of tooling systems, metrology, CAD/CAM solutions, sensors, testing equipment, hydraulic and pneumatic systems, and machine tool accessories. The event focuses on technological innovation and product development within the tooling industry.

Digital Manufacturing

A specialised pavilion on real-time additive manufacturing and Industry 4.0 systems. Exhibitors will present live demonstrations and engage with targeted delegations of manufacturing professionals from India and abroad.

Weldexpo 2026

A comprehensive platform for welding and joining technologies, featuring live demonstrations, global buyer-seller engagements, and networking opportunities with OEMs and industry leaders. Organised jointly with IIW-India, the event aims to strengthen India's welding ecosystem as the manufacturing sector transitions to higher levels of automation and precision.

The event will feature several knowledge-sharing platforms alongside the exhibitions. The International Seminar on Forming Technology will highlight global advancements in forming processes and equipment.

i2 Academia Square will provide a space for research institutions to present their innovations to industry stakeholders, while the Jagruti–IMTMA Youth Programme will introduce students to technological developments in the manufacturing sector.

The five-day exhibition is expected to draw professionals from automotive, aerospace, defence, medical equipment, construction machinery, power, railways, heavy engineering, capital goods, electronics, and consumer durables sectors.

