India AI Summit 2026 To Focus On Safety, Inclusion, Innovation & Economic Development

MENAFN - KNN India)The India Artificial Intelligence (AI) Impact Summit 2026 would highlight India's expanding role in shaping global AI discourse, as the Government pursues an inclusive and innovation-driven approach to technology governance.

India will host the AI Impact Summit 2026 from 16–20 February in New Delhi, marking the first time a major global AI summit will be held in the Global South.

In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha on December 3, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Jitin Prasada outlined the government's focus on democratising technology and leveraging AI to address real-world challenges and improve citisen outcomes.

The Minister said that India's AI strategy has been developed after studying global legal frameworks and conducting extensive stakeholder consultations, resulting in a balanced techno-legal approach to regulation.

The planned AI summit follows key international events such as the UK AI Safety Summit, AI Seoul Summit, Paris AI Action Summit, and the Global AI Summit on Africa, reflecting India's growing leadership in international AI cooperation.

The India AI Summit's agenda is organised around seven thematic pillars, known as the 'seven Chakras': Human Capital, Inclusion, Safe & Trusted AI, Resilience, Innovation and Efficiency, Democratising AI Resources, and AI for Economic Development and Social Good.

These themes encompass AI safety, data governance, transparency, accountability, and human-centred development.

The Summit aims to produce actionable recommendations that support long-term AI governance objectives rather than proposing immediate binding regulations.

(KNN Bureau)