Govt Highlights Coal Mines' Role In Local Development & National Energy Security

MENAFN - KNN India)The Government has highlighted the significant contribution of key coal mines in Jharkhand and Arunachal Pradesh to local development, employment generation and national energy security.

In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, Union Minister of Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy detailed the economic significance and output projections of the Magadh, Amrapali and Namchik Namphuk coal mines, along with sustainability measures underway through Mission GREEN.

The Magadh and Amrapali mines in Jharkhand together accounted for nearly half of Central Coalfields Limited's coal production in 2024–25, ensuring stable coal supply for power generation.

With mineable reserves of 854.91 million tonnes (MT) and 456.34 MT respectively, the two mines are projected to generate net sales revenues of Rs 2,812 crore and Rs 2,367 crore in 2025–26.

Employment approvals have been issued for 808 people in the Magadh–Sanghmitra area and 210 people in the Amrapali–Chandragupt area, supporting local livelihoods.

In Arunachal Pradesh, the Namchik Namphuk coal mine is expected to contribute 0.2 MT of coal annually, reinforcing the state's energy security.

The mine has estimated geological reserves of 14.97 MT and is projected to generate yearly revenue of Rs 173 crore while providing employment to around 270 individuals.

To advance ecological restoration and community-centred development, Coal India Limited (CIL), NLC India Limited (NLCIL) and the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) are implementing Mission GREEN (Grow, Restore, Enrich and Empower Nature) Coal Regions.

The initiative outlines a five-year plan for post-mining land transformation through afforestation, ecological rehabilitation, renewable energy deployment, sustainable mine-water utilisation and circular resource management.

Mission GREEN also promotes economic diversification through mine-based tourism and green livelihood models, with active participation from local communities and self-help groups.

Complementary investments in logistics and infrastructure are expected to stimulate wider economic opportunities and support inclusive growth across the surrounding regions.

(KNN Bureau)