EY Launches Physical AI Platform And Opens New EY.Ai Lab With Nvidia Technologies

EY launches physical AI platform and opens new EY Lab with Nvidia support

December 4, 2025 by David Edwards

EY has unveiled a new physical AI platform developed with Nvidia technologies, opened a dedicated EY Lab in Georgia, and appointed its first EY global physical AI leader, marking a major expansion of the firm's robotics and automation strategy.

The company says the new platform is designed to give enterprises a structured way to implement and manage“an AI system executed by robots, drones, smart-edge devices and more.”

Built using Nvidia Omniverse libraries, Nvidia Isaac and Nvidia AI Enterprise, the system supports digital twins, robotics simulation and advanced AI workloads across industrial, energy, consumer and health sectors.

By integrating Omniverse libraries, EY says it will help clients“developing digital twins for modeling, testing and improving physical systems before deploying them into the real world”.

The firm will also incorporate Nvidia Isaac's open models and simulation frameworks“to help clients to develop, simulate and validate AI-driven robots in realistic 3D environments”.

According to EY, the platform is structured around three foundations:“AI-ready data”, digital twin creation and robotics simulation, and“Responsible physical AI”, which includes guardrails for safety, ethics and compliance.

Raj Sharma, EY global managing partner – growth and innovation, said:“Physical AI is transforming how businesses across sectors operate and help create value, from enhanced automation and greater efficiency to significantly helping reduce operational costs.

“By combining deep EY industry knowledge with Nvidia AI infrastructure, this new platform is expected to accelerate how EY helps clients orchestrate these developments responsibly and support them to take the leap from experimentation to enterprise-scale deployment.”

Nvidia is positioning the collaboration as part of a broader shift toward next-generation automation.

John Fanelli, vice president, enterprise AI software at Nvidia, said:“Enterprises are bringing robotics and automation into the real world to adapt to shifting demographics and boost safety for people working in factories and other industrial facilities.

“The EY Lab accelerated by Nvidia AI infrastructure and software helps organizations simulate, optimize and safely deploy robotics applications at enterprise scale, accelerating the next phase of the AI industrial revolution.”

New EY global physical AI leader

EY also announced the appointment of Dr Youngjun Choi as EY Global Physical AI Leader. Choi previously led the UPS Robotics AI Lab and worked in aerial robotics and autonomous systems research at the Georgia Institute of Technology. In his new role, he will oversee EY's robotics and physical AI initiatives and help shape the firm's advisory capabilities in the sector.

Choi will also help lead the newly opened EY Lab in Alpharetta, Georgia. EY describes the site as“a first of its kind facility that smoothly integrates AI into physical environments,” equipped with robotics, sensors and simulation tools for rapid prototyping, testing and validation.

Joe Depa, EY Global Chief Innovation Officer, said:“EY clients are looking for innovative ways to leverage technology for better decision-making and improved business performance. Physical AI is at the forefront of this but requires trusted AI-ready data and must be governed with trust from the outset.”

The new lab expands an ongoing collaboration between EY and Nvidia, following an agentic AI platform launched earlier this year.