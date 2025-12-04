Biomednewsbreaks - Volitionrx (NYSE American: VNRX) Nu.Q Nets Assay Selected For France's National Sepsis Detection Initiative

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) VolitionRx Ltd. (NYSE American: VNRX) (“Volition”), a multi-national epigenetics company, announced that its Nu.Q® NETs H3.1 assay has been chosen as the sole biomarker for“DETECSEPS,” a French government-funded evaluation of early sepsis detection under the France 2030 plan. The program, led by the IHU SEPSIS and supported by a €6.3 million (~$7.3 million) grant, aims to transform emergency care for patients with infection and risk of sepsis progression.

Professor Djillali Annane, Intensive Care Department, IHU SEPSIS, Raymond Poincaré Hospital (AP-HP) and Scientific Director of DETECSEPS, noted that combining Volition's Nu.Q® H3.1 biomarker with a clinical score (NEWS2) could improve early identification of sepsis and make a huge difference in terms of early detection in an emergency setting. He added that H3.1 is highly correlated with disease severity and provides excellent prognostic utility for outcomes such as organ failure and mortality. Its prognostic power at ICU admission also significantly exceeded established severity scores such as APACHE II and SOFA.

In the announcement, Volition Chief Medical Officer Dr. Andrew Retter said the company's biomarker can deliver results within one hour on the Immunodiagnostic Systems (IDS) i10® automated analyzer, potentially enhancing emergency decision-making. Volition believes that through the earlier identification of sepsis, lives can be saved, the quality of life of survivors can be improved and importantly, that the burden on healthcare systems can be reduced.

About Volition

Volition is a multi-national company focused on advancing the science of epigenetics. Volition is dedicated to saving lives and improving outcomes for people and animals with life-altering diseases through earlier detection, as well as disease and treatment monitoring.

Through its subsidiaries, Volition is developing and commercializing simple, easy to use, cost-effective blood tests to help detect and monitor a range of diseases, including some cancers and diseases associated with NETosis, such as sepsis. Early detection and monitoring have the potential not only to prolong the life of patients, but also to improve their quality of life.

Volition's research and development activities are centered in Belgium, with an innovation laboratory and office in the U.S. and an office in London.

Volition is providing the Nu.Q® H3.1 Assay pro-bono to enable this important evaluation. The contents found at Volition's website address are not incorporated by reference into this document and should not be considered part of this document. Such website address is included in this document as an inactive textual reference only.

