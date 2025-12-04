Rockbreaks MAX Power Mining (CSE: MAXX) (OTC: MAXXF) (FRANKFURT: 89N) Appoints Neil Mcmillan As Chairman Of The Board

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of MAX Power Mining and may include paid advertising.

MAX Power Mining (CSE: MAXX) (OTC: MAXXF) (FRANKFURT: 89N) has appointed longtime Saskatchewan resource and capital markets leader Neil McMillan as Chairman of the Board as the Company accelerates its Natural Hydrogen initiatives across the province. McMillan, former Chairman of Cameco and past President and CEO of Claude Resources, brings decades of financial, operational, and policy expertise at a pivotal stage for MAX Power, which has advanced early drilling success and a large permitted land position. Leadership says his expanded role strengthens governance and strategic oversight as the Company advances Natural Hydrogen targets at Lawson, Bracken, and other key areas.

MAX Power is an innovative mineral exploration company focused on North America's shift to decarbonization. The Company is a first mover in the rapidly growing Natural Hydrogen sector where it has built a dominant district scale land position with approximately 1.3 million acres (521,000 hectares) of permits covering prime exploration ground prospective for large volume accumulations of Natural Hydrogen. High priority initial drill target areas have been identified for commencement of drilling in Q4 2025. MAX Power also holds a portfolio of properties in the United States and Canada focused on critical minerals. These properties are highlighted by a 2024 diamond drilling discovery at the Willcox Playa Lithium Project in southeast Arizona.

