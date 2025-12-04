Iqor CXBPOTM To Host 'No BS. Drive Growth In 2026 Through AI-Powered Insights' Live Executive Event Focused On The Next Era Of Customer Experience

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A Bold Conversation on How AI-Driven Intelligence Is Transforming Customer Interactions, Operational Decisions, and CX Outcomes

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iQor CXBPOTM, a global leader in full-lifecycle customer experience and business process outsourcing, will host a live Executive Insights Session,“No BS. Drive Growth in 2026 Through AI-Powered Insights,” on Wednesday, Dec. 10 at 12 p.m. EST.

Designed for leaders who need real answers, not hype, the event brings together experts in customer experience (CX), operations, analytics, and AI to explore how real-time intelligence is reshaping the CX landscape.

“There's a lot of noise about AI right now. What matters is who can actually deliver value. Insights iQ does that today. We analyze every customer conversation in real time and turn it into decisions that move the business forward, helping organizations drive stronger CX, better performance, and real revenue growth heading into 2026,” said iQor Chief Commercial Officer Jason Grier.

As customer expectations surge and digital complexity accelerates, organizations increasingly struggle to uncover actionable insights from massive volumes of interactions. This session reveals how AI is redefining the way companies convert customer conversations into strategic decisions that elevate performance and fuel growth.

Attendees Will Experience:



An expert-led panel sharing real-world perspectives on how AI is transforming customer interactions, intelligence, operational strategy, and frontline performance; a live Q&A session will follow

The live debut of AnalystGPT as part of the latest edition of Insights iQTM, iQor's proprietary AI-powered interaction-intelligence platform that analyzes 100% of customer conversations in real time to deliver instant, high-value insights

Early access to Everest Group's new report:“AI-powered Future of CX Analytics,” supported by iQor A personalized, no-cost pilot of Insights iQ, complete with expert analysis of customer interactions and tailored recommendations for action

Panelists Include:



Fred Spano, Vice President, Integrated Sales, Frontdoor

Peter Ryan, President and Principal Analyst, Ryan Strategic Advisory

Prabhjot Singh, Chief Digital Officer, iQor

Joe Przybylowski, SVP of AI, Data Science, and iQor Labs, iQor Moderated by Natalie Beckerman, Chief Business Officer, iQor



Who Should Attend:



Executive CX, operations, and analytics leaders focused on elevating performance, driving growth, and improving customer outcomes

Business and technology leaders seeking practical, real-world applications of AI to improve decision-making and unlock value

Organizations looking to transform customer interactions into actionable intelligence Teams preparing 2026 strategies who need clarity on how AI can meaningfully impact revenue, efficiency, and experience

About iQor CXBPO TM

iQor CXBPOTM is a trusted partner in intelligent customer experience solutions for global brands. With 40,000 employees across 11 countries, iQor combines three decades of expertise with AI-driven innovation to optimize performance across the entire customer lifecycle. Through its three delivery pillars-CXBPO, Growth as a Service, and infinityAiQ-iQor delivers scalable solutions that drive acquisition, engagement, and retention. Powered by data intelligence and a people-first culture, iQor transforms customer interactions into measurable growth. Recognized as a Great Place to Work®and a leader in CX excellence, iQor empowers brands to grow smarter. Learn more at iQor.

