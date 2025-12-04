Strengthening The Gulf Coast: Sysco New Orleans Hosts Senator Cassidy For Supply Chain Discussion

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on November 26th, 2025 on LinkedIn

Sysco New Orleans hosted Senator Bill Cassidy to discuss the food supply chain that fuels the Gulf Coast.

Several partners joined us - including Paul Piazza and Son, the largest domestic shrimp producer in the U.S., and Oceana Group, a valued customer who collaborates monthly with our Sysco chefs to innovate menus and improve operations. Chef Ray also cooked up some local favorites, featuring Gulf shrimp and more.

At Sysco New Orleans, we are proud of our strong Gulf Coast presence and our connections to local small and large customers and suppliers who help us deliver high-quality products and delicious meals to the communities we serve.

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home.



