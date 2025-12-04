Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Morgan And Peace Dollar 2025 Reverse Proof Two-Coin Set Available On December 11


2025-12-04 12:02:06
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, D.C., Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) will begin accepting orders for the Morgan and Peace Dollar 2025 Reverse Proof Two-Coin SetTM (product code 25XS) on Thursday, December 11 at noon EST. Priced at $215, this stunning set contains one Morgan Dollar Coin and one Peace Dollar Coin in reverse proof finishes, minted at the San Francisco Mint. Production is limited to 160,000 units, and orders are limited to 10 units per household for the first 24 hours of sales.

The coins are individually encapsulated and packaged together in a single, elegant blue box with sleeve and an accompanying Certificate of Authenticity.

Customers may sign up for a“Remind Me” alert for this set, enroll in a subscription (code NL), or view additional Morgan and Peace Silver Dollars products.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation's sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

