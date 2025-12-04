Lavide Submits Prospectus

Following up our latest quarterly update to investors as of November 3, 2025, Lavide Holding NV (“Lavide”) hereby confirms submission of its prospectus document on December 2, 2025, for approval for the proposed public share placement in 2026.

The submission of the prospectus is an important step in Lavide's transformation into Triple Finance Group N.V. (“Triple Finance Group”). At the recent shareholders' meeting on 15 September 2025, the shareholders have adopted the strategic repositioning of the company as an investment holding focusing on private equity and private debt, as well as the increase in share capital to EUR 130 million.

