Odisha: Uproar In Assembly Over BJP MLA's Remarks On Mahatma

Bhubaneswar, Dec 4 (IANS) The Odisha Assembly witnessed a major uproar on Thursday over alleged objectionable remarks against the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, by a ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA during discussions on the supplementary budget.

Opposition members from the Congress and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) staged a walkout and held a silent protest under the Gandhi statue in the Assembly premises.

“During the debate on the demands for grants of the Home Department today, BJP member made sharp remarks against Gandhiji. He tried to distort the history of the independent struggle of India,” claimed senior BJD leader and Deputy Leader of Opposition, Prasanna Acharya.

He further added that the BJP MLA's statement holding Gandhiji responsible for the Partition is a totally false claim.

Acharya said Gandhiji had never supported the partition of India, and he was against the Partition, against the division of the country. The senior BJD leader asserted that Gandhiji was in Noakhali of West Bengal when the country was divided into India and Pakistan.

“So how can you associate Gandhiji or hold him responsible for the partition? He was never in favour of partition. To blame Gandhiji is to distort the history of India's struggle for independence, and doing so inside the Assembly cannot be tolerated,” Acharya emphasised.

“We have demanded strong action from the Speaker. We want the Speaker to take firm action against the member who castigated Gandhiji. You cannot equate Gandhiji with any Prime Minister, Chief Minister, Governor, MP, or MLA,” he added.

Meanwhile, following the instructions of the Speaker Surama Padhy, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Mahaling, accompanied by Panchayati Raj Minister Rabi Naik and other leaders, met the protesting Opposition members near the Gandhi statue and urged them to return to the House, assuring corrective steps.

Speaking to media persons later, Minister Mahaling said that Speaker Madam has already given a ruling to expunge the controversial statement from the house proceedings.

“As per the Opposition's allegation, the words uttered by the member on Gandhi have been expunged from the proceedings. The member has also tendered an unconditional apology in the House. The Hon'ble Speaker Madam has taken note of the matter, and the members are now returning to the House. The issue stands resolved,” Mahaling stated.