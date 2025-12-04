China Impact In Automotives Industry Strategic Intelligence Report 2025: Surging Exports And Rapid EV Innovation Reshape Competitive Standards For Automakers Worldwide

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) China dominates the global automotive market, surpassing past sales records and expanding exports to Europe, Southeast Asia, and Latin America. With a 60% domestic share and rising international influence, the focus is on cost-efficient production and alignment with Chinese-driven standards, especially in EVs and technology.

China has established itself as the largest automotive market, surpassing the US in vehicle sales in 2009 and Japan in vehicle exports in 2023. The analyst projects light vehicle sales in China to exceed 27 million units in 2025, a feat only achieved twice before, in 2016 and 2017. This immense market size has driven demand for a diverse range of vehicles, as international automakers tailor their offerings to meet Chinese consumer preferences.

Chinese manufacturers have taken over the home market, capturing 60% market share of domestic passenger car sales in 2024. But what is increasingly clear is that China's auto industry is no longer competing within its borders, as exports surge into Europe, Southeast Asia, and Latin America.

China's reach in automotive expands well beyond its borders

In an unprecedented move, Audi co-developed the E5 Sportback with SAIC Motor without using Audi's four rings logo, under a distinct China-only marque.

Meanwhile, Chinese manufacturers have taken over the home market, capturing 60% market share of domestic passenger car sales in 2024. But even with strong home sales and rising market share, China's auto industry is undergoing a painful shakeout that will cull weaker plants and marginal EV startups, cut excess capacity and slow near-term output; the result should be a leaner, more profitable group of OEMs, battery makers and suppliers.

What is increasingly clear is that China's auto industry is no longer competing within its borders. As exports surge into Europe, Southeast Asia, and Latin America, pressure will mount on foreign OEMs not only to cut costs but also to adapt to Chinese-driven standards in areas like EV architecture and shorter development cycles. This global diffusion of China's manufacturing model underscores that the competitive battle is no longer confined to market share in China, but to the future structure of the automotive industry worldwide.

China's impact in the automotive industry stretches across vehicle manufacturing, supply chains, electrification and batteries, and emerging automotive technology, including autonomous vehicles and software-defined vehicles. This report covers the key technology, macroeconomic and regulatory trends around the topic and dives into deeper industry analysis of China's domestic market forecast, global forecast for Chinese car brands, regional expansion of Chinese car brands, overcapacity, localization outside of China and China's lead in the autonomous vehicle theme.

