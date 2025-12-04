TIVA Announces Upcoming MEXC Exchange Listing As It Expands Beyond Healthcare Into Global Credentialing Infrastructure

$TIVA is redefining the future of work with tokenized incentives. Initially born for healthcare- $TIVA is now expanding into: education, law, finance, and global workforce verification.

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intiva Health today announced that its utility token, $TIVA, will soon be listed on the global cryptocurrency exchange MEXC, marking a major milestone in the platform's evolution from a healthcare-focused credentialing solution into a multi-industry verification and incentive system. Originally developed to streamline medical credentialing across U.S. hospitals, TIVA is now being deployed in education, law, finance, and corporate compliance-positioning the token as a foundational layer for the next generation of regulated workforce infrastructure.

For years, the healthcare industry struggled with a costly, slow, and legacy-based verification system. What started as a solution to streamline hospital credentialing in the U.S. has now grown into something much bigger & better. $ TIVA, the utility token powering Intiva Health's IncredableTM platform, is preparing for its upcoming MEXC listing- and with it comes a bold message for the masses

“ TIVA is no longer just a healthcare token-it's becoming global infrastructure.”

From Local Innovation to Global Infrastructure

IncredableTM was originally built to help hospitals manage credentialing faster and more accurately. But its success quickly pushed the platform beyond its initial niche. Recently, it was selected as the official credentialing partner for Scouting America, a milestone that proved its potential far outside hospitals.

This led to a broader innovation-an advanced system capable of verifying professionals across any industry worldwide.

“ The systems we built for medical professionals can just as easily verify and reward teachers, attorneys, and architects,” said Garry McIntosh, President of TIVA Token.

“Why stop at healthcare? Anywhere trust and compliance intersect, TIVA and Incredable can make a meaningful impact.”

A $7B Workforce Problem-And the Missing Link

Across regulated industries-healthcare, law, education, and construction-everyone relies on credentialing, licenses, and compliance. But the infrastructure behind these systems is legacy-based and expensive.



Healthcare credentialing delays: 90–120 days before providers can begin work

Admin-heavy verification: endless phone calls and paperwork

A rapidly growing market: expected to jump from $6.85B (2024) to $13B+ by 2032 A projected $7B workforce inefficiency gap



These issues don't exist because technology is lacking-they exist because incentives are missing. Compliance-heavy work is tedious, repetitive, and unrewarding.

That's where tokenized incentives change everything.

TIVA: Turning Workflows Into Rewarding Economies

TIVA brings blockchain-based incentives to workflows that professionals already need to complete-meaning it doesn't disrupt the system; it enhances it.

What tokenized incentives solve:

1. Engagement & Motivation

People presumptively complete repetitive tasks faster when rewarded. TIVA offers visible, meaningful value-not mere loyalty points with expirations

2. Instant Verification

Blockchain creates a tamper-proof record of:



Completed trainings



Renewed licenses

Credential checks

Meaning- No more repeating the same steps over and over for every employer.



3. Real Utility

TIVA tokens can be redeemed for:



Continuing medical education

Discounts on malpractice insurance

Donations to healthcare charities Future cross-industry rewards



This is compliance transformed into a value-generating activity.

Why This Model Is Different from Mainstream Crypto Projects

Most tokens start with technology and search for a problem. TIVA begins by solving the problem, then uses blockchain technology because of its security and viability

This creates real, sustainable utility based on actual work being completed, not speculation. We're now seeing similar tokenized incentive models emerging in:



Logistics (rewarding timely deliveries)



Education (incentives for certification)

Government compliance (fast-tracking permit verification)



TIVA is simply leading the way with a production-ready system and real-world adoption.

Expanding Beyond Healthcare: The Global Roadmap

Intiva Health is already engaged in international pilot partnerships to deploy TIVA's framework in global healthcare environments. But their long-term vision goes far beyond that. Industries currently being explored include:



Education

Legal & Compliance

Finance & Insurance

Construction & Skilled Trades Corporate Credentialing & HR



Anywhere professionals need to be verified, tracked, rewarded, or certified, TIVA can seamlessly be integrated.

Challenges Ahead-And Why TIVA Is Built to Overcome Them

Tokenized incentive systems must avoid:



Reward fatigue

Poor redemption ecosystems

Unbalanced token demand Workflow bottlenecks

Why should you choose TIVA?

It embeds into processes people already use, like credentialing software-meaning adoption happens naturally, not through drastic behavior change.

The Future of Work Is On-Chain

The shift has already begun. TIVA represents a new category of crypto which is utility-backed, workflow-integrated, and designed for real professionals-not just crypto traders.

Imagine a world where:



Nurses earn tokens for renewing certifications



Teachers receive incentives for continuous learning



Attorneys get rewarded for staying compliant

Construction workers earn for updating safety credentials



This is the future TIVA is building-and with its upcoming MEXC listing, that future is about to reach a global audience!

TIVA is more than just a token-it is evolving into a global foundation for professional verification, recognition, and rewards.

For more information or media & partnership inquiries, don't hesitate to reach out to us at:

Email: ...

Website:

Twitter/X:

LinkedIn:

Contact:

Aditi Agrawal

...

Disclaimer: This content is provided by the sponsor. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at