Guinea-Bissau Telecom Operators Intelligence Report 2025 Featuring Telecel And Orange

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key market opportunities in Guinea-Bissau's telecom sector include growth in fixed broadband, driven by high-speed plans and projects like the Amilcar Cabral submarine cable, and mobile data, supported by network expansion and premium plans for data-intensive activities, with a promising CAGR for both sectors.

The report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Guinea-Bissau today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2029. Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, and mobile segments, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.

The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:



Demographic and macroeconomic context in Guinea-Bissau.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation, and more.

Telecom services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, and mobile data markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications markets. Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Key Highlights

Fixed broadband service revenue will grow at a CAGR of 13.2%, driven by growing adoption of fixed broadband services with telcos offering higher-speed fixed broadband plans, and government initiatives such as the Amilcar Cabral submarine cable project.

Scope



Total telecom service revenue in Guinea-Bissau will grow at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period 2024-2029, supported by revenue growth in mobile data and fixed broadband segments. Mobile data service revenue will grow at a five-year CAGR of 10.2% as MNOs are focusing on network coverage expansion, and are offering premium plans that support data-hungry uses such as video streaming and online gaming as well as data plans pinpointing price and usage.

Reasons to Buy



Key Topics Covered:

1. Market highlights

2. Operating Environment

3. Telecom services market outlook

4. Mobile services market

5. Fixed services market

6. Competitive landscape and company snapshots



Telecel Guinea-Bissau Orange Guinea-Bissau

