Guinea Conakry Telecom Operators Intelligence Report 2025 Featuring Orange Guinea, MTN Guinea, Cellcom, Guinea Telecom

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key market opportunities in Guinea Conakry's telecom market include growth in mobile data and fixed broadband sectors, driven by expanding 4G coverage, increased smartphone adoption, and higher data consumption. This growth is supported by regulatory trends and network advancements, offering prospects for telecom operators.

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Guinea Conakry Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Guinea Conakry today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2029. Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, and mobile markets, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.

The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:



Demographic and macroeconomic context in Guinea Conakry.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, DTT migration, IoT regulations, etc.

Telecom services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, and mobile data, markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications markets. Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Key Highlights

Fixed broadband service revenue will grow at a CAGR of 3.1% across the forecast period, supported by growing adoption of fixed broadband services, on the back of fixed broadband connectivity improvement and network expansion in the country.

Scope

Total telecom service revenue in Guinea Conakry will grow at a CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period 2024-2029, supported by revenue growth in mobile data and fixed broadband service segments. Mobile data service revenue will grow at a five-year CAGR of 12.0%, driven by increasing smartphone subscriptions, growing data consumption, and rising adoption of higher ARPU-yielding 4G plans, on the back of network coverage expansion and telcos' focus on advancing 4G technology.

Reasons to Buy



This Country Intelligence Report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of Guinea Conakry's telecommunications markets, service providers and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

Accompanying the analyst's Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in Guinea Conakry's mobile communications, fixed telephony, broadband markets, including the evolution of service provider market shares.

With more than 20 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in Guinea Conakry's telecommunications markets. The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help operators, equipment vendors and other telecom industry players succeed in the challenging telecommunications market in Guinea Conakry.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Highlights

2. Operating Environment

3. Telecom Services Market Outlook

4. Mobile Services Market

5. Fixed Services Market

6. Competitive Landscape and Company Snapshots



Orange Guinea

MTN Guinea

Cellcom Guinea Telecom

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900