Southeast Asia O&G Upstream Development Outlook Report 2025-2030: Production To Increase By 2030, Especially In Indonesia, Due To High Energy Demand, Substantial Investments In Infrastructure

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Southeast Asia offers key opportunities in the oil and gas sector with increasing production driven by high energy demand and significant infrastructure investment, especially in Indonesia. Its proximity to major consumption markets like China, Japan, and South Korea enhances its strategic advantage.

The Southeast Asia region, comprising Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brunei, Timor-Leste, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand is a pivotal part of the global oil and gas landscape, as it boasts a sizeable concentration of hydrocarbon reserves and production.

The overall production in the region is likely to increase by 2030, especially in Indonesia, due to high energy demand, substantial investments planned on the oil and gas infrastructure, and proximity to high-consumption economies such as China, Japan, and South Korea.

Southeast Asia's oil and gas production outlook by key countries, and key companies for the period 2025 to 2030

Southeast Asia's capital expenditure outlook by key countries, key companies, and field terrain for 2025 to 2030

Major projects count by key countries, type, and field terrain Details of key upcoming crude and natural gas projects in the region

Understand Southeast Asia's oil and gas production outlook for the period 2025 to 2030

Keep abreast of key upcoming production projects in the region during the outlook period

Facilitate decision-making on the basis of strong oil and gas production, and capex data

Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights on the Southeast Asia's upstream sector Assess your competitors' planned oil and gas production projects in the region

01. Southeast Asia Upstream Development Trends



Key Highlights

Total Production and Capex Outlook

Oil and Gas Production Trends

Oil and Gas Capex Trends

Upcoming Projects Outlook by Type and Terrain

Greenfield Reserves Development Outlook Latest Project Updates

02. Oil Development Focus



Crude and Condensate Production Outlook by Key Countries

Crude and Condensate Production Outlook by Key Companies Key Planned and Announced Crude Oil Projects

03. Gas Development Focus



Natural Gas Production Outlook by Key Countries

Natural Gas Production Outlook by Key Companies Key Planned and Announced Natural Gas Projects

04. New Expenditure Outlook



New Project Expenditure Outlook by Key Countries

New Project Expenditure Outlook by Key Companies

New Project Expenditure Outlook by Terrain New Project Expenditure Outlook by Facility Type

