Disclosure Of Managers' And Closely Related Parties' Transactions With Shares In North Media A/S
|Name
|Holdings before transaction, no. of shares
|Transaction, no. of shares
|Holdings after transaction, no. of shares
|Lasse Ingemann Brodt (disposal)
|30,000
|-10,000
|20,000
For further information
Ole Borch, Chairman mobile +45 25 18 35 55
This document is an unofficial translation of the Danish original. In the event of any inconsistencies, the Danish version shall apply.
Attachment
-
14-2025 Disposal of shares_LIB
