Aluminum Doors And Windows Global Market Report 2025 Business Growth, Development Factors, Current And Trends 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Much Is The Aluminum Doors And Windows Market Worth?

The market for aluminum doors and windows has experienced steady expansion in the past few years. The market, valued at $67.28 billion in 2024, is projected to increase to $70.63 billion in 2025, marking a 5.0% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The industry's growth in the historical phase can be linked to the surge in the home makeover industry, a heightened emphasis on sustainability, the affordable price of aluminum, and a rising demand for environmentally friendly furniture.

The market for aluminum doors and windows is predicted to experience substantial growth in the upcoming years, attaining a worth of $88.34 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The anticipated growth during the forecast period is owing to increased urbanization, an upsurge in construction investments and a boom in infrastructure investments. The forecast period is also expected to see key trends such as the introduction of innovative products, investment in new products, product launches, and mergers and acquisitions to enhance product assortments and maintain competitiveness in the market.

Download a free sample of the aluminum doors and windows market report:



What Are The Factors Driving The Aluminum Doors And Windows Market?

The upswing in construction projects is propelling the expansion of the aluminum doors and windows market. As the volume of construction undertakings increases, constructors are choosing aluminum doors and windows, which offer strength, durability, and cost-efficiency, for their projects. Several measures, like the Housing for All by 2022 initiative, are designed to endorse affordable living spaces in India, and concurrently stimulate the industry and projects in the market. This plan allowed developers and building professionals to obtain inexpensive finance in the shape of debt, lowering the total home costs and making them more appealing to first-time homeowners. This, in turn, leads to heightened construction activities, thus empowering the aluminum doors and windows market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Aluminum Doors And Windows Market?

Major players in the Aluminum Doors And Windows include:

. Jeld-Wen Inc

. Xingfa Aluminium Holdings Ltd

. Ykk Corporation

. Fletcher Building Limited

. Andersen Corporation

. Apogee Enterprises Inc

. PGT Inc

. Fenesta Building Systems

. Bradnam's Windows & Doors

. Milux Corp

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Aluminum Doors And Windows Market?

Leading firms in the aluminum doors and windows market are concentrating on product advancements such as frameless sliding doors to complement aesthetics and cater to the increasing preference for minimalist, up-to-date architectural styles. A frameless sliding door is a contemporary door system developed without an apparent outer frame, lending it a neat and minimalist appeal. For example, AluK India, a company based in India that specializes in the design, engineering, and distribution of aluminum windows, doors, and curtain walling systems, unveiled the INFINEO aluminum frameless sliding door in September 2022. This door, which features an ultra-slim 21mm interlock and a completely hidden outer frame, provides a stylish, modern appearance. This high-performing door optimizes natural light and enables smooth indoor-outdoor transition, making it suitable for minimalist architectural designs. It comes in both thermally broken and non-thermal variants and supports extensive customization with panel sizes up to 3 m, ensuring exceptional performance under severe weather conditions.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Aluminum Doors And Windows Market Share?

The aluminum doors and windows market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Exterior Door, Sliding Window, Bi-Fold Window, Other Types

2) By Application: Residential, Non-Residential

Subsegments:

1) By Exterior Door: Single Entry Doors, Double Entry Doors, Patio Doors

2) By Sliding Window: Horizontal Sliding Windows, Vertical Sliding Windows

3) By Bi-Fold Window: Standard Bi-Fold Windows, Custom Bi-Fold Windows

4) By Other Types: Casement Windows, Awning Windows, Fixed Windows

View the full aluminum doors and windows market report:



What Are The Regional Trends In The Aluminum Doors And Windows Market?

In 2024, the aluminum doors and windows market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region, which is also projected to experience the most rapid growth in the upcoming period. The report encompasses several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Aluminum Doors And Windows Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Aluminum Casting Global Market Report 2025



Aluminum Rolled Products Global Market Report 2025



Doors Global Market Report 2025



Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "