Data Center Precision Air Conditioning (AC) Business Report 2025: Market To Reach $3.8 Billion By 2030 From $ 2.5 Billion In 2024 - Demand For Modular Data Centers Generates Opportunities

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Precision Air Conditioning (AC) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global market for Data Center Precision Air Conditioning (AC) was valued at US$2.5 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$3.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



Data center precision air conditioning (AC) refers to high-accuracy climate control systems specifically designed to maintain optimal temperature, humidity, and airflow within data centers. Unlike conventional HVAC systems, precision AC provides targeted cooling to critical IT infrastructure, ensuring stable environmental conditions essential for the performance and longevity of servers, storage, and networking equipment. As data centers are densely packed with electronic components that generate substantial heat, precision air conditioning is crucial to prevent overheating, equipment failure, and unplanned downtime. Maintaining precise temperature and humidity levels is fundamental to the reliability and efficiency of data centers, especially as computing power and data storage demands surge with the expansion of cloud services, AI, and IoT.

What Are the Key Drivers Fueling Growth in the Data Center Precision AC Market?

The growth in the data center precision air conditioning market is driven by several key factors, including the rapid expansion of cloud computing and data traffic, the demand for energy efficiency, and increasing regulatory pressures on data center sustainability. As cloud services, data storage, and IoT applications expand, the number and size of data centers worldwide are growing significantly.

This increase in data traffic requires more powerful, high-density computing environments that generate considerable heat, making precision AC systems critical for maintaining reliable operations. Cloud service providers, social media platforms, and streaming companies rely heavily on data center infrastructure to manage immense amounts of data, driving demand for precision cooling solutions that can handle high-density workloads and prevent costly downtime.

The demand for energy-efficient cooling solutions is another significant driver, as data center operators aim to reduce operational costs and address environmental concerns. Precision AC systems designed for optimal energy efficiency can significantly lower power usage by using advanced monitoring and adaptive cooling techniques. As electricity costs rise and the focus on corporate sustainability intensifies, energy-efficient precision AC systems offer a practical solution to reducing overhead costs while minimizing environmental impact.

Technologies like liquid cooling and free cooling, which are compatible with precision AC systems, enable data centers to achieve higher efficiency levels, lower their power usage effectiveness (PUE), and contribute to sustainability targets. The push for greener operations is particularly strong in regions with government incentives for energy-efficient practices, prompting operators to adopt precision AC systems as part of their overall energy management strategy.

Increasing regulatory pressure on data centers to minimize their carbon footprint and energy usage is also fueling demand for precision AC systems. Many countries have implemented standards and regulations aimed at reducing the environmental impact of data centers, with specific focus on energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions. Compliance with these regulations requires data centers to optimize cooling processes, adopt sustainable infrastructure, and continually improve energy efficiency.

Precision AC systems equipped with advanced controls, real-time monitoring, and integration capabilities allow data centers to meet these regulatory standards more effectively. By aligning with these environmental mandates, data centers can achieve compliance, reduce operational costs, and enhance their reputation as sustainable facilities. Together, these drivers - expanding data center demand, focus on energy efficiency, and regulatory pressure - are propelling growth in the data center precision AC market, making it essential for the future of data infrastructure.

Key Insights:



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the In-Row Cooling segment, which is expected to reach US$1.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 8%. The In-Rack Cooling segment is also set to grow at 6.6% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $666.6 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 11.7% CAGR to reach $842.1 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:



Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as AAON, Inc., Aermec SpA, Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd., BASX Solutions, Black Box Corporation and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Report Scope



Segments: Type (In-Row Cooling, In-Rack Cooling, Centralized Cooling). Geographic Regions/Countries: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Key Attributes:

