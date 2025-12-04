'Stop Dodging Questions On Luxury Watches': K'taka BJP To CM Siddaramaiah, Dy CM Shivakumar

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Dec 4 (IANS) Slamming Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar for wearing expensive watches, the Karnataka BJP on Thursday questioned why both leaders divert the topic when asked about their luxury timepieces, further asking whether the watches were purchased or if they were stolen goods.

Speaking at a press conference at the BJP state office, Jagannath Bhavan, in Bengaluru, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, questioned why Chief Minister Siddaramaiah allegedly becomes evasive when asked about his expensive watches.“Why do you divert the topic when asked about the watches?” he asked.

Narayanaswamy claimed that both the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister wear watches from the same luxury brand.“It seems like this is a Congress-affiliated company,” he remarked sarcastically.

Referring to the election affidavit of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, he said:“Shivakumar declared owning a Rolex watch worth Rs 9 lakh. He has mentioned a Hublot watch priced at Rs 23,90,246. Both leaders wear a Cartier watch. Where have they declared this? Today's price of that watch is Rs 43 lakh, and with tax the cost comes to around Rs 46–47 lakh.”

Narayanaswamy asked whether these items were“stolen goods or purchased goods”.

He added:“If you have lied to the state, clarify it. If it was paid for by card, release the payment records.”

He further alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is fond of luxury watches and owns watches worth several crores of rupees, and even his shoes are priced in lakhs.

“About one and a half years ago, I had spoken about these watches. At that time, he had eight watches. Now I have information that he has 18 to 19 watches. Where have you accounted for these? Give the details now,” he demanded.

Narayanaswamy also took a jibe, saying:“Maybe the watch is fine, but the time it shows is not. If your time were right, the issues related to leadership tussle wouldn't be coming up.” He added that even if both leaders wear watches of the same company,“one should leave it aside, and the other should continue holding power”.

He reiterated the demand for an investigation into the alleged 63 per cent corruption by the Upalokayukta.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, R. Ashoka, and state spokesperson Prakash were also present.

It can be recalled that on the controversy surrounding the expensive watches worn by him and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Dy CM Shivakumar had said:“This is my own watch. I bought it seven years ago and paid Rs 24 lakh through my credit card. You (media) can check my credit card details. I have also declared it in my election affidavit.”

Asked about the Chief Minister, a socialist, wearing an expensive watch, he said:“The Chief Minister has every right to wear the watch of his choice. He has the capacity to buy it. People are passionate about watches. My father had seven watches. He liked watches. Who should wear them after he passed away? Either me or my brother.”