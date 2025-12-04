CPI Unhappy As Union Minister Cites CPI-M MP Brittas' Role In PM-SHRI

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 4 (IANS) Signalling political ripples in the Left bloc, the CPI on Thursday reacted strongly to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's statement in the Parliament that CPI-M Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas acted as the "bridge" between the Centre and the Kerala government over the contentious PM-SHRI school scheme.

CPI General Secretary D. Raja has demanded that the CPI-M clarify the Minister's disclosure, which directly contradicts the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front government's public opposition to the scheme.

Though senior CPI leaders are said to be deeply displeased, the party's state leadership has decided not to mount an open attack for now, citing the ongoing local body election campaign peaking.

Pradhan's remarks on Wednesday have amplified longstanding suspicion within the CPI that the PM-SHRI agreement was pushed forward through back-channel negotiations, despite the Left's ideological objections.

The Union Minister's assertion that Brittas facilitated communication between the state and the Centre has intensified those doubts.

Significantly, Brittas has not denied or corrected the Minister's statement.

Responding to the controversy, he instead criticised the Congress and defended his role.

"If I acted as a bridge between the Centre and Kerala, that is a responsibility, not a fault," he said.

"My job is to stand with Kerala, not be a burden on it."

He also reiterated that he would continue to intervene to ensure that the state receives Central funds.

The CPI, however, is far from reassured.

Party insiders say they do not view it as "innocent" if Brittas mediated an agreement that the CPI-M and the broader Left Front had officially opposed.

The matter has now become a flashpoint, with UDF leaders demanding that the CPI publicly clarify its stand on the PM-SHRI deal in light of Pradhan's revelation.

The Opposition has amplified its criticism through coordinated social-media campaigns, framing Brittas as a covert negotiator with slogans such as "You too, Brittas" and "Brittas the mediator".

Incidentally, last month, the Kerala unit of the CPI was up in arms and at one point in time threatened dire actions as the MoU was inked without the knowledge of even the constituent parties in the ruling front. Following this, Kerala notified the Centre that it was withdrawing from the scheme.