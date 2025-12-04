Privéjets Celebrates 18 Years With Year-End Jet Card Rate Reduction

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Clients Can Lock in 2025 Private Jet Card Membership Rates at a 2.5% Discount







MIAMI, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Privé Jets, a leading provider of private aviation solutions, is marking 18 years in the industry with a limited-time, year-end promotion. For a short window before December 31, 2025, clients can secure current 2025 private jet card membership hourly rates at a 2.5% reduction. The promotion underscores the value and flexibility of Privé Jets' offerings and highlights the company's continued leadership in the evolving private aviation market.

Since its founding in 2007, Privé Jets has been a trusted partner for both individual and corporate travelers, offering flexible private jet membership programs instead of a fixed fleet. Members gain access to a global network of more than 11,000 aircraft, providing unparalleled choice, availability, and convenience worldwide.

The company holds dual certifications from Wyvern Systems and ARGUS International, positioning it among a select group of operators recognized for safety, reliability, and operational excellence. Each client is supported by a dedicated team of private aviation advisors who tailor flight solutions to any itinerary, destination, or travel requirement.

Year-End Promotion: Timely Benefits



Lock in 2025 Rates – Save 2.5%: Members of Privé Jets' private jet membership, including Privé+, Privé50, and Privé50+.

Round-Trip Savings – 15% Discount: Eligible flights averaging two hours per day within the U.S., Mexico, or the Caribbean qualify.

Proactive Sourcing – 12%–18% Annual Savings: Flights confirmed one week in advance may be upgraded or priced lower based on network availability.



The promotion is particularly relevant as private jet charter membership and corporate private jet membership programs continue to gain popularity in a growing private aviation market.

For a detailed breakdown of current Jet Card rates and private jet membership tiers, visit Privé Jets' official announcement.

Clients can contact their dedicated Privé Jets advisor or membership team to confirm hours and membership tiers by December 31, 2025. Travel preferences, aircraft category, and destinations are reviewed to provide a customized quote. Advisors guide members through contract terms, booking, and support services to ensure a seamless travel experience.

About Privé Jets

Privé Jets is a premier provider of private jet membership programs, offering safety, flexibility, and luxury for personal and corporate travelers worldwide. With 18 years of experience, dual certifications, access to over 11,000 aircraft, and a personalized advisory team, Privé Jets continues to set the standard for elite private aviation.

