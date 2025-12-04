Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Abu Dhabi Airports Grows Reach Further With Airsial's Weekly Connections From AUH To Pakistan


  • Flights to Lahore and Islamabad strengthen AUH's regional connectivity
  • Services underscore economic and social ties between UAE and UAE
Abu Dhabi, UAE, December 2025: Abu Dhabi Airports has expanded its network with the launch of AirSial's direct flights between Abu Dhabi and two of Pakistan's largest cities. The new services, three times weekly to the historic walled city of Lahore and four times weekly to the capital city of Islamabad, reinforces Abu Dhabi's commitment to broadening its global connectivity and underscores the growing economic and social bonds between the UAE and Pakistan. The inaugural flight, arriving at Zayed International Airport (AUH), offers more options to the Pakistani community in the UAE, as well as enhancing trade and tourism potential between both countries. The link also highlights Abu Dhabi's standing as a major global aviation hub. Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports, said:“We are delighted to welcome AirSial to Zayed International Airport. This new route aligns with our strategic vision to strengthen Abu Dhabi's travel and trade connections, as well as expand access, deepen global connectivity and support the travel needs of diverse communities, including the Pakistani diaspora in the UAE and beyond.” Fazal Jilani, Chairman AirSial, said:“The launch of our direct flights to Abu Dhabi marks a significant milestone in our mission to enhance regional connectivity. This new route provides a vital and convenient bridge for the Pakistani community and businesses, strengthening the deep-rooted ties between Pakistan and the UAE.” Crowned the World's Most Beautiful Airport by UNESCO at the Prix Versailles in Paris in 2024, AUH offers modern terminals and streamlined processes that ensure a gate-curb journey in approximately 12 minutes. Travelers to the airport will also be able to experience more than 160 retail and dining outlets that contributed to AUH being named World's Best Airport for Retail at the 2025 Frontier Awards. With AirSial joining its roster of partner airlines, Abu Dhabi Airports is cementing its standing as a major and dynamic global gateway, delivering accelerated growth in its mission to shape the future of airport experiences, and support economic development, tourism, and connectivity in Abu Dhabi and the UAE.


