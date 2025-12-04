Anthony Pompliano, Procap BTC And Columbus Circle Capital Corp I To Implement Moonshot Earnout And Compensation Structure Following Closing Of Business Combination

CEO Anthony Pompliano to be paid a $1 salary and 100% of his equity compensation is structured in a “moonshot” compensation package dependent on ProCap Financial achieving certain performance milestones

Members of ProCap Financial 's Board of Directors to receive 100% of their equity compensation in performance-based structure

Columbus Circle I Sponsor Corp and Professional Capital Management put 100% of their founding equity in a long-term, performance-oriented structure to ensure long-term shareholder alignment

New York, New York, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProCap Financial, Inc. (the“Company”) today announced a landmark decision to implement a“moonshot” compensation structure for CEO Anthony Pompliano, the Board of Directors, and all founding equity held by Columbus Circle I Sponsor Corp LLC (the“Sponsor”) and Professional Capital Management. The“moonshot” compensation structure was created to align CEO Anthony Pompliano and the Board of Directors with the long-term interests of shareholders.

This decision comes after Columbus Circle Capital Corp I (Nasdaq: BRR) (“BRR”) shareholders voted to approve the business combination between ProCap BTC, LLC (“ProCap BTC”) and BRR.

The Company believes it is the first public company in capital markets history to adopt the“moonshot” compensation structure, which includes:

CEO Anthony Pompliano will be paid a $1 annual salary and 100% of his personal equity compensation will be dependent on the Company achieving significant milestones. Mr. Pompliano's equity compensation does not begin vesting until the Company's stock price hits $15 per share and continues to vest in $2.50 per share increments until $50 per share.

Members of the Board of Directors will take 100% of their equity compensation in a performance-based structure. Each director's equity compensation begins vesting at $12.50 per share and continues to vest in $2.50 per share increments until $20 per share.

The Sponsor and Professional Capital Management will put 100% of their founding equity in a long-term, performance-oriented structure. This founding equity vests when the stock hits either $10.21 per share, bitcoin's price hits $140,000 per coin, or certain time milestones are reached.

This decision by ProCap Financial and its leadership represents the novel structure where all founding equity has been subject to performance milestones following a de-SPAC transaction.

"The financial system is broken for everyone except the ultra-wealthy," said Anthony Pompliano, CEO of ProCap BTC and ProCap Financial. "We are building ProCap Financial on a principle that we believe should be standard across all public companies: CEOs and boards of directors should get paid when shareholders win. This performance-based structure will ensure our interests are aligned with investors from day one. We're excited to bring ProCap Financial to the public markets to create a transparent and modern financial services company designed to empower independent investors with the products and opportunities they deserve."

"We are pleased that our shareholders approved the business combination with ProCap BTC," said Gary Quin, CEO of Columbus Circle Capital Corp I. "Anthony and his team are building a unique platform focused on serving independent investors. We believe in the team's strategy, leadership, and ability to execute, and are proud to help bring ProCap Financial to the public markets. We are particularly proud to be a part of this new movement toward performance oriented equity and compensation structures and believe it is a model for how public companies should operate."

The Business Combination is anticipated to close on or about December 5, 2025, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of all closing conditions. Following the close of the transaction, ProCap Financial will begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol“BRR.”

About ProCap BTC

ProCap BTC is a modern financial services firm leveraging bitcoin. ProCap BTC has raised more than $750 million from leading investors across traditional finance and the Bitcoin industry. As part of that fundraise, ProCap BTC entered into a Business Combination Agreement with Columbus Circle Capital Corp I to create ProCap Financial, Inc., which aims to offer products and services designed to improve the financial lives of 1 billion people.

About Columbus Circle Capital Corp I

Columbus Circle Capital Corp I (NASDAQ: BRR ) is a Cayman Islands–incorporated blank check company formed to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Columbus Circle Capital Corp I is led by Chairman and CEO Gary Quin, a veteran investment banker with over 25 years of experience in cross-border M&A, private equity, and capital markets; COO Dan Nash, a skilled investment banker, with a strong track record in SPAC execution and building high-growth advisory platforms; and CFO Joseph W. Pooler, Jr., who brings decades of public company financial leadership.

