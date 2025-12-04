Data Center UPS Global Market Report 2025-2029 And 2033: Surging Demand For Digital Transformation And Cloud Computing, Driving The Need For Reliable Power Solutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Opportunities in the data center UPS market include surging demand for digital transformation and cloud computing, driving the need for reliable power solutions. Trends like edge computing, AI integration, and energy efficiency emphasize innovation potential. Asia-Pacific is poised for high growth, attracting investments.

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center UPS Global Market Report 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The data center ups market size has grown steadily in recent years. It will grow from $5.33 billion in 2024 to $5.54 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising awareness of downtime costs, growing data center construction, growth of edge computing, increasing sensitivity to power quality, global expansion of IT infrastructure.

The data center ups market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $7.25 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to continued growth in data center demand, growing need for business continuity, global connectivity requirements, increasing cybersecurity concerns, focus on energy efficiency. Major trends in the forecast period include growing demand for edge computing, rising awareness of energy efficiency, adoption of lithium-ion batteries, integration of ai and predictive analytics, modular ups solutions.

The forecast of 7% growth over the next five years reflects a modest reduction of 0.6% from the previous estimate for this market. This reduction is primarily due to the impact of tariffs between the US and other countries. This is likely to directly affect the US through disruptions in high-capacity battery modules and power electronics, predominantly manufactured in China and Taiwan, causing delays in critical infrastructure upgrades. The effect will also be felt more widely due to reciprocal tariffs and the negative effect on the global economy and trade due to increased trade tensions and restrictions.

The anticipated surge in digital transformation is poised to drive the expansion of the data center UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply) market. Digital transformation involves shifting traditional processes to online or digital environments, utilizing online services extensively. This transformation results in increased internet usage and data, necessitating uninterrupted power supplies and robust data centers to handle substantial data operations. Consequently, this trend fuels the demand for data center UPS due to its capability to manage power needs effectively. For example, as reported by Zippia in November 2022, globally, 56% of companies prioritized digital transformation in 2021, with projected spending reaching $6.8 trillion by 2023. Therefore, the upsurge in digital transformation is a significant driver for the data center UPS market.

The growing demand for cloud computing is expected to be a pivotal factor propelling the growth of the data center UPS market. Cloud computing technology facilitates the delivery of various computing services over the internet, utilized by organizations and individuals to invest in and manage hardware and software infrastructure remotely.

Data center UPS systems are integral to cloud computing, ensuring uninterrupted power supply to critical IT infrastructure, thereby maintaining continuous operations and data availability to prevent disruptions. For instance, according to Google LLC in January 2023, the utilization of the public cloud surged to 76% in 2022, marking a 56% increase from 2021. Consequently, the escalating demand for cloud computing significantly contributes to the expansion of the data center UPS market.

Product innovation emerges as a prominent trend gaining traction within the data center UPS market. Major companies operating in this sector are concentrating on pioneering products to fortify their market standing. Notably, in November 2022, Huawei, a China-based entity in the data center UPS domain, introduced innovative solutions such as FusionModule2000 6.0, a modular small/medium-sized data center solution, and UPS2000-H, a compact power supply solution integrated into its smart modular data center and smart uninterruptible power supply (UPS) series. These innovations are specifically designed to enhance data efficiency at the edge, offering cost-effective data center solutions that promote green digitization for businesses.

Datacenter UPS refers to a unified equipment system designed for battery backup to ensure a continuous power supply, safeguarding data and sensitive information in the event of utility power failure or voltage fluctuations. This system is often used in conjunction with a facility generator.

The main types of data center UPS include line-interactive, standby, double conversion online, and others. Line-interactive UPS involves an inverter that switches the battery's DC current channel from the usual charging mode to the providing mode during a power outage. The components encompass solutions and services, with different capacities such as 500kVA, 500kVA-1000kVA, and more than 1000kVA. The sizes vary, including small, medium, and large, catering to diverse end-users such as banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), manufacturing, information technology, energy, healthcare, government, entertainment and media, and others.

