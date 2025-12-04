Bitcoin Steady, Altcoins Subdued But Ethereum Races Ahead After Fusaka Upgrade



Ethereum's price climbed over 3% in the last 24 hours, reaching around $3,200 following the Fusaka upgrade.

Bitcoin's price edged 0.2% lower to approximately $92,800. Other altcoins, including Dogecoin, Binance Coin, and Solana, remained subdued.

Ethereum (ETH) outperformed Bitcoin (BTC) and most major tokens in early morning trade on Thursday after the altcoin completed its Fusaka upgrade.

Ethereum's price rose more than 3% in the last 24 hours, climbing to around $3,200. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the token rose to 'neutral' from 'bearish' territory, amid 'normal' levels of chatter.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin's price edged 0.2% lower in the last 24 hours, trading at around $92,800. The apex cryptocurrency remains more than 25% below its record high of over $126,000 seen in October. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BTC remained in 'bearish' territory over the past day, accompanied by 'normal' levels of chatter.

Ethereum's Fusaka Upgrade

Ethereum activated its highly anticipated Fusaka upgrade on Wednesday, marking the blockchain's second major code change in 2025. The update addresses growing transaction volumes from layer-2 networks and reduces data and bandwidth demands on validators.

The upgrade introduces PeerDAS, a system that allows nodes to verify smaller data segments rather than entire transaction“blobs,” lowering hardware and operating costs. Fusaka also raises the Ethereum gas limit, enabling more transactions per block without causing congestion.

Higher gas limits translate into increased transaction throughput and lower fees for users, especially during periods of network activity. Last month, Ethereum doubled its block gas limit to 60 million. At the time, co-founder Vitalik Buterin noted the gas limit will continue to grow but in a“less uniform” manner.

Other Altcoins Remain Subdued

Ethereum's gains contrasted with broader altcoin movements, which were uneven. Ripple's XRP led losses, falling 1.4% over 24 hours, while Cardano (ADA) rose 2.5%. Meanwhile, other major altcoins showed muted movement. Dogecoin (DOGE) edged 0.1% higher, Binance Coin (BNB) gained 0.3%, and Solana (SOL) increased 0.7%

