Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Baku-Tashkent Trade Accelerates As Bilateral Turnover More Than Doubles

Baku-Tashkent Trade Accelerates As Bilateral Turnover More Than Doubles


2025-12-04 10:06:35
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Analysts say this growth demonstrates the strengthening of economic cooperation between the two countries, highlighting opportunities for further expansion in sectors such as agriculture, machinery, and food products. Increased bilateral trade also underscores Azerbaijan's strategic efforts to diversify trade partnerships in Central Asia.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN04122025000195011045ID1110437862



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search