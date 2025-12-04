DIU Special Forces Wipe Out Russian Mig-29 Fighter Jet In Crimea

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, DIU reported this on Facebook and published the corresponding video.

On December 4, on the territory of the Kacha military airfield in Crimea, the Prymary struck a Russian multirole MiG-29 fighter jet.

As Ukrinform reported, that same night the Prymary also targeted the Irtysh airfield radar complex near temporarily occupied Simferopol.

Earlier, according to DIU, partisans carried out six successful operations in various regions of Russia and in temporarily occupied areas of Ukraine, destroying the enemy's railway infrastructure.