DIU Special Forces Wipe Out Russian Mig-29 Fighter Jet In Crimea
On December 4, on the territory of the Kacha military airfield in Crimea, the Prymary struck a Russian multirole MiG-29 fighter jet.
As Ukrinform reported, that same night the Prymary also targeted the Irtysh airfield radar complex near temporarily occupied Simferopol.Read also: In Sevastopol, Russians disperse fuel depots after Ukrainian strikes - partisan s
Earlier, according to DIU, partisans carried out six successful operations in various regions of Russia and in temporarily occupied areas of Ukraine, destroying the enemy's railway infrastructure.
