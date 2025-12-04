Chetu Celebrates Industry Recognition Contributing To Its Reputation Of Excellence

MENAFN - Market Press Release) December 4, 2025 6:13 am - Custom Software Solution Provider Receives Stevie Awards, Globee, and CRN Honors in 2025

Chetu, a global leader in digital intelligence and custom software solutions, proudly announces its 2025 awards and recognitions-extending a string of industry accolades for years.

"At Chetu, we feel recognition is a validation of the hard work and excellence that we provide our clients day in and day out," said Atal Bansal, CEO and Founder of Chetu.“These accolades reaffirm our commitment to developing products that enable organizations to tackle complex challenges and remain ahead in an evolving technology landscape.

“Each of these awards encourages our team members to reach even higher, for the continued success of our clients by giving them the custom software solutions that enable them to achieve their goals,” Bansal added.

In 2025, Chetu received the Silver Stevie® International Business Award and Bronze Stevie® American Business Award, OA500, as well as CRN accolades, including Best of Channel Finalist-AI Solutions Provider, Solution Provider 500, Tech Elite 250, and MSP 500, along with a Gold Globee for Achievement.

Since 2000, Chetu has received 12 Stevie® awards, won seven Globees, appeared on 13 CRN lists and has been recognized 15 times by the South Florida Business Journal as one of the largest private companies locally. Chetu has also been a member of the Forbes Technology Council for seven consecutive years, an invitation-only organization.

Chetu has built a reputation in AI, cloud, and enterprise software development. Five key analyst and research firms have recognized Chetu for its excellence in AI and data analysis in the past year. By marrying deep technical expertise with a relentless dedication to client-first service and focus, Chetu helps companies solve business challenges and achieve tangible business outcomes.

With customer success stories in more than 40 industries, Chetu has emerged as an established partner for companies that require end-to-end custom technology tools, or upgrades to their existing platforms.

“Winning awards can never be the end goal; it means nothing if our clients don't achieve their goals,” Bansal added.“We are relentless on what matters the most-the delivery of valuable and exceptional service to our clients.”

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global leader in digital transformation, Artificial Intelligence, and software solutions. Chetu's specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to clients' needs. Chetu's one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum, with a strong focus on Artificial Intelligence. Through our proprietary Track2AITM framework, an eight-step approach to simplifying AI adoption, we streamline and accelerate AI implementation. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Chetu has 12 locations throughout the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit

