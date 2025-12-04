403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan Sign 15 Agreements Of Cooperation In Diverse Fields
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Dec 4 (KUNA) -- Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif and visiting President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov signed on Thursday a joint statement to enhance comprehensive bilateral cooperation between their countries.
According to a statement by Pakistani PM House, the two countries also exchanged 15 MoUs and agreements, covering diverse areas. Both leaders emphasized the significance of expanding and deepening Pakistan-Kyrgyz relations.
They reviewed progress on existing cooperation frameworks and reaffirmed their shared resolve to further strengthen this partnership, particularly in the areas of trade, energy, connectivity and people-to-people contacts, statement added.
The two sides agreed to expand bilateral trade and investment, setting a target of USD 200 million bilateral trade volume by 2027-2028. Both sides recognized the importance of energy connectivity for regional stability.
Both leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to a peaceful and stable Afghanistan and a sustainable future for its people. They exchanged views on the ongoing peace efforts in Gaza and reiterated their unwavering support for the Palestinian people's right to self-determination and the establishment of a sovereign, viable, contiguous, and independent Palestinian state, based on pre-June 1967 borders with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.
Pakistani Prime Minister Sharif said both sides also exchanged views on the further cooperation in the education sector, adding that currently, more than 2,000 Pakistani students are studying in higher educational institutions in Kyrgyzstan.
The Kyrgyz President expressed his readiness to implement new initiatives in the education sectors to further strengthen scientific collaboration.
In the field of security, President Zhaparov reaffirmed our shared commitment to combating terrorism, extremism and transnational crimes, statement added. (end)
sbk
According to a statement by Pakistani PM House, the two countries also exchanged 15 MoUs and agreements, covering diverse areas. Both leaders emphasized the significance of expanding and deepening Pakistan-Kyrgyz relations.
They reviewed progress on existing cooperation frameworks and reaffirmed their shared resolve to further strengthen this partnership, particularly in the areas of trade, energy, connectivity and people-to-people contacts, statement added.
The two sides agreed to expand bilateral trade and investment, setting a target of USD 200 million bilateral trade volume by 2027-2028. Both sides recognized the importance of energy connectivity for regional stability.
Both leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to a peaceful and stable Afghanistan and a sustainable future for its people. They exchanged views on the ongoing peace efforts in Gaza and reiterated their unwavering support for the Palestinian people's right to self-determination and the establishment of a sovereign, viable, contiguous, and independent Palestinian state, based on pre-June 1967 borders with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.
Pakistani Prime Minister Sharif said both sides also exchanged views on the further cooperation in the education sector, adding that currently, more than 2,000 Pakistani students are studying in higher educational institutions in Kyrgyzstan.
The Kyrgyz President expressed his readiness to implement new initiatives in the education sectors to further strengthen scientific collaboration.
In the field of security, President Zhaparov reaffirmed our shared commitment to combating terrorism, extremism and transnational crimes, statement added. (end)
sbk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment