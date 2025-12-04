403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Japan, Vietnam Agree To Boost Security Cooperation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Dec 4 (KUNA) -- Japan and Vietnam on Thursday agreed to advance security cooperation under their comprehensive strategic partnership at the first vice foreign and defense ministerial "two-plus-two" consultation meeting, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.
The meeting was launched following an agreement reached at the bilateral summit in April to strengthen strategic communication between the two countries.
The talks were attended by Senior Deputy Foreign Minister Hiroyuki Namazu and Vice-Minister of Defense for International Affairs Koji Kano on the Japanese side, and Permanent Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Vu and Deputy Minister of National Defense Hoang Xuan Chien on the Vietnamese side.
The two sides confirmed the importance of realizing a "free and open Indo-Pacific" based on the rule of law amid an increasingly severe and complex security environment.
They also exchanged views on regional security developments, including the situations in the East China Sea and South China Sea, as well as North Korea's nuclear and missile programs, according to the ministry.
In addition, they agreed to further develop cooperation in personnel exchanges, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, defense equipment and technology collaboration, and Japan's Official Security Assistance program. (end)
mk
The meeting was launched following an agreement reached at the bilateral summit in April to strengthen strategic communication between the two countries.
The talks were attended by Senior Deputy Foreign Minister Hiroyuki Namazu and Vice-Minister of Defense for International Affairs Koji Kano on the Japanese side, and Permanent Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Vu and Deputy Minister of National Defense Hoang Xuan Chien on the Vietnamese side.
The two sides confirmed the importance of realizing a "free and open Indo-Pacific" based on the rule of law amid an increasingly severe and complex security environment.
They also exchanged views on regional security developments, including the situations in the East China Sea and South China Sea, as well as North Korea's nuclear and missile programs, according to the ministry.
In addition, they agreed to further develop cooperation in personnel exchanges, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, defense equipment and technology collaboration, and Japan's Official Security Assistance program. (end)
mk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment