USOSM Secures Partnership With Northern Virginia Oral, Maxillofacial & Implant Surgery

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM ) – a management services organization that exclusively serves premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons – has formalized a new partnership with Northern Virginia Oral, Maxillofacial & Implant Surgery. The oral and maxillofacial surgery (OMS) practice has three locations in Northern Virginia and four board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeons, the highest credential that can be obtained in the specialty, according to the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery.

“We are excited to announce our partnership with Northern Virginia Oral, Maxillofacial & Implant Surgery. Dr. Naimi, Dr. Yaghmai, Dr. Shihabi and Dr. Ansari are well known throughout their communities and in the OMS specialty for their dedication to high-quality patient care and clinical excellence,” said USOSM CEO Doug Drew.“We look forward to working together to continue elevating the standard of care.”

With locations in Alexandria, Reston, and Burke, Virginia, Northern Virginia Oral, Maxillofacial & Implant Surgery provides a full scope of OMS procedures, with particular expertise in dental implants, wisdom teeth removal and other extractions. The surgeons include Amir Naimi, DDS; Pedram Yaghmai, DDS, MD; Amro Shihabi, DMD, MD, FACS; and Hadi Ansari, DMD.

Dr. Naimi earned his undergraduate degree and his DDS from Virginia Commonwealth University. He completed his OMS residency at Tufts University in affiliation with the New England Medical Center. His clinical interests include full arch rehabilitation, facial rejuvenation, anesthesia and other specialty topics.

Dr. Yaghmai also earned his undergraduate degree and his DDS from Virginia Commonwealth University. He completed his OMS residency at Allegheny General Hospital and earned a medical degree from the Drexel University College of Medicine. His clinical interests include TMJ surgery, sleep apnea treatments, bone grafting and dental implants.

Dr. Shihabi earned his DMD from the University of Pennsylvania and his medical degree from Louisiana State University (LSU). He completed a general surgery internship at LSU's Health Science Center and his OMS residency through the University of Maryland Medical Center, University of Maryland School of Dentistry and the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center. After that, he completed postgraduate training in maxillofacial oncology and microvascular reconstruction at the University of Maryland Medical Center. In addition to his private practice, he is a clinical instructor in the OMS department of the Washington Hospital Center.

Dr. Ansari earned his undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of Calgary and his DMD from the University of Pittsburgh. He completed his residency in OMS through Broward Health Medical Center and Nova Southeastern University. While there, he served as chief resident during his final year of training.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM sets the standard for oral and maxillofacial surgery management. A management services organization spanning 31 states, USOSM has built a best-in-class network of premier oral and maxillofacial surgeon partners. USOSM provides operational, financial and administrative support services to fuel clinical excellence, innovation and wealth-creation. Visit: .

