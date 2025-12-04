Fleming College Rises To 17Th Among Canada's Top Research Colleges

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ranked #1 in Industry Research Income Growth

Peterborough, ON, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fleming College has soared in the annual Top 50 Research Colleges in Canada rankings, climbing from 31st to 17th overall. The list, released by Research Infosource Inc., highlights the postsecondary institutions driving innovation and industry impact across the country.

The impressive climb was fueled by a surge in industry partnerships and activity across Fleming's applied research centres. Among medium-sized Canadian colleges, Fleming ranked first in Industry Research Income Growth, marking an impressive 300 per cent increase in industry funding from the previous year.

Unlike traditional grants, industry income represents companies putting their own resources on the line to collaborate with Fleming researchers. It's a strong signal that community and industry partners see real value in the expertise and facilities available through the College's applied research centres.

“Our rise in the national rankings underscores the growing trust industry partners place in Fleming's expertise,” said Dr. Theresa Knott, Acting Co-President, Fleming College.“This is a testament to the strength of our research teams, the innovation happening across our campuses, and the value our partners see in collaborating with us.”

Fleming College is home to three specialized applied research centres that address some of Ontario's most pressing challenges. The Centre for Advancement of Water and Wastewater Technologies (CAWT) assists companies in developing innovative water and wastewater solutions that strengthen sustainability and environmental protection. The Centre for Applied Machine Intelligence and Integration Technologies (CAMIIT) drives advancements in artificial intelligence, embedded systems, and printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing. The Centre for Innovative Aquaculture Production (CIAP) supports the growth of sustainable aquaculture and food security across the country.

“Through our research centres and faculty-led initiatives across diverse fields such as healthcare, environmental conservation, policing, and community services, Fleming continues to strengthen its role as a trusted partner in applied research and innovation,” added Dr. Knott.“We're proud to play a vital role in advancing innovation and supporting communities across our region.”

Through its research, Fleming also creates meaningful opportunities for students. Over the past two years, the number of paid student researchers has doubled, giving learners hands-on experience with industry projects and preparing them to enter the workforce with in-demand skills and practical knowledge.

With strong government support and growing industry investment, Fleming is proving that research impact isn't defined by size, but by strong partnerships, innovation, and results.

About Fleming College

Fleming College respectfully acknowledges that we are situated on Michi Saagiig Anishinaabeg lands and territory. Located in the heart of Central Ontario, Fleming College has campus locations in Peterborough, Lindsay, Cobourg and Haliburton. Named for famous Canadian inventor and engineer Sir Sandford Fleming, the college features more than 85 full-time programs in Arts and Heritage, Business, Environmental and Natural Resource Sciences, General Arts and Sciences, Health and Wellness, Community Services, Skilled Trades and Technology, and Continuing Education. Fleming College has more than 6,800 full-time and 445 part-time students, and 95,000 alumni.

flemingcollege

