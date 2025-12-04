MODE Global Named A 2025 Top 50 Leading 3PL By Global Trade Magazine

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MODE Global is proud to announce it has been named a 2025 Top 50 Leading 3PL by Global Trade. MODE was last included in the 2023 list in the intermodal category.









Announced in the December issue of Global Trade, the list was broken into seven categories including Tech Transformers, E-Commerce Commanders, Green Giants, Heavy Haulers, Border Breakers, Startup Disruptor and Legacy Leaders. MODE Global was ranked in the Legacy Leaders category based on the business' longevity in the space and its ability to consistently provide top-tier service while adapting to market shifts.

“MODE Global is honored to receive this recognition highlighting our extensive expertise and our ability to consistently provide customers unrivaled support for all of their logistics needs,” said Lance Malesh, MODE's president and CEO.“We are grateful to Global Trade for their acknowledgment of our continuous efforts to deliver industry-leading service and innovative solutions.”

You can view the full list of the 2025 Top 50 Leading 3PLs in Global Trade Magazine's Fall 2025 issue.

About MODE Global

MODE Global is a multi-billion, multi-brand, 3PL platform and one of the world's leading logistics companies. We are the eighth-largest truckload freight brokerage and the largest non-asset intermodal provider in the United States. Through our family of brands, which includes Avenger Logistics, MODE Transportation and SUNTECKtts, we offer more than 30 years of experience providing exceptional service with a focus on customer experience. MODE Global delivers efficient, reliable transportation services around the world to more than 10,000 customers across a diverse set of markets. Powered by a sophisticated suite of technology solutions, MODE makes supply chain management easy through relationships with more than 100,000 carriers and agents in 230 locations throughout North America. For more information on how to transform your shipping solutions, please visit .

